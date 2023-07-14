Watch Jung Kook of BTS Perform ‘Seven’ on ‘Good Morning America (VIDEO)

BTS member Jung Kook took over ABC‘s Good Morning America on Friday, July 14, giving fans an energetic performance at New York City’s Central Park despite the severe weather.

The K-Pop star kicked off the GMA Summer Concert Series on Friday, performing his 2018 BTS solo single, “Euphoria.” Then, he treated the crowd to his first official global solo debut single, “Seven,” which was also released today. He finished off his set with the BTS smash hit “Dynamite.”

Unfortunately, the concert had to be evacuated due to dangerous weather conditions, including lightning. However, Jung Kook managed to tape three performances before the event had to be shut down for safety reasons.

The singer also joined host Juju Chang in the studio to discuss his new single, which is a collaboration with Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Latto. “It was amazing,” Jung Kook said of working with Latto, calling her “perfect for the song.”

He was also asked what his BTS bandmates think of his new music, to which he said, “They loved it.”

BTS formed in 2010 and have become one of the world’s most popular music groups. According to South Korea’s Circle Chart, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history, selling over 40 million albums.

As part of BTS, Jung Kook released three solo songs — “Begin” in 2016, “Euphoria” in 2010, and “My Time” in 2020. He also recorded “Stay Alive” for the soundtrack to BTS’ webtoon 7Fates: Chakho. In 2022, he recorded the track “Dreamers” for the FIFA World Cup, which he performed at the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony.

The GMA Concert Series features a star-studded line-up of performers, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, and Fitz and the Tantrums, with performances split across Central Park and the Times Square studios. There will also be a special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop from Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Busta Rhymes ft. BIA.

Good Morning America, Daily, 7 am / 6 c, ABC