Damar Hamlin & Buffalo Bills Training Staff Receive Standing Ovation at ESPYs (VIDEO)

In an emotional moment at Wednesday’s (July 12) ESPYS, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin introduced the team’s training staff who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati in January.

Hamlin, who has since recovered and plans to return to the playing field this fall, received a standing ovation as he took to the stage to announce the recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The football star broke into tears before bringing the Bills’ staff out to collect the award.

The staff also received a standing ovation as they gathered around Hamlin, hugging him and patting his back. Hamlin bowed his head and appeared to break down once more.

“It was a massive army of specialists on and off the field who came together to do their jobs that night,” said Nate Breske, head trainer for the Bills. He then gave credit to “the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical staff, the equipment managers, player engagement personnel, mental health clinicians, chaplains, security, on-field first responders, paramedics, and the entire medical staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.”

Turning his attention to Hamlin, Breske said, “Damar, first and foremost, thank you for staying alive, brother,” adding, “We are so honored to be standing up here next to such a strong and courageous human being. Thank you.”

“We’re not used to having the spotlight on us,” he continued. “We were just doing our job, but the idea of service is definitely something that is ingrained in our profession and that we take great pride in.”

Breske also said he hoped this event helped raise awareness “of cardiac events that happen every day in so many different places” and urged people to support funding for automated external defibrillators and CPR training, especially for underserved communities, as well athletic trainers in youth sports.

“If there is one thing you take away from this tonight,” Breske added, “learn CPR and how to use an AED because they save lives. You don’t have to be perfect… but doing something is better than nothing.”