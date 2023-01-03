Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills Player in Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest on Field

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills
NFL player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game on ESPN between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The incident happened toward the end of the first quarter after Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin rose to his feet after the collision but then collapsed to the ground. Medical staff attended to Hamlin on the field for over 30 minutes while his distraught teammates watched on close by. He was transported to a local hospital, and the NFL suspended the game.

A statement released by the official Buffalo Bills Twitter account provided an update late Monday night: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement on the incident, writing, “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.”

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” Goodell added.

A native of McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, Hamlin was drafted from the University of Pittsburgh by the Bills in 2021 and has become a favorite due to his tenacity on the field and his kindness off the field. Every year he hosts Christmas toy drives in his hometown; a GoFundMe page for his latest toy drive has raised over $3 million since it was re-shared online last night.

The incident led to an outpouring of support and well wishes for Hamlin across social media. “God bless Damar Hamlin of the @BuffaloBills @nfl. I pray for his family, teammates, friends, loved ones and fans,” tweeted former NFL star Deion Sanders.

“The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please,” wrote Arizona Cardinals player J.J. Watt.

