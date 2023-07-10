Is seeing really believing? It seems to be the case for Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne), who claim to have witnessed a UFO in the July 12 Season 1 finale of Platonic.

The pals are eager to share the news with partygoers at a housewarming gathering in TV Insider’s exclusive first-look clip, above. The finale, titled “When Will Met Sylvia,” will chronicle the events at this party as tensions flare between the duo at the center of this sneak peek.

For those less familiar with Platonic, the show follows former best friends Will and Sylvia who are approaching midlife and reconnect after a long rift. Their reconnection and reaffirmed friendship becomes all-consuming though and ultimately destabilizes their lives in funny ways, one of which seems to be this UFO sighting.

As the clip above begins, Will walks into the party alongside Sylvia, proudly proclaiming, “We just saw a UFO!” And Sylvia echoes him, saying, “I can’t believe it.” Feeling the need to reiterate what happened, Will says, “We did.”

Sylvia’s husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) is just as startled as the other partygoers, giving voice to their main question, “What are you talking about?”

“We saw a UFO,” Will repeats.

Meanwhile, Sylvia elaborates a bit more, adding, “We are talking about the UFO that was just above our house two minutes ago right up there.” She gestures to the sky, but everyone seems taken aback by the revelation, stirring up a major debate between believers and non-believers when it comes to extraterrestrial life.

It seems like an uphill battle in trying to convince the other attendees of what they’ve seen, but Will and Sylvia try their hardest. Will they find success or is it a losing debate? Only time will tell for certain.

Platonic, Season 1 Finale, Wednesday, July 12, Apple TV+