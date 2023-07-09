‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Teases ‘Love Island USA’ Role

It’s Ariana Madix’s world, and we’re just living in it. After weathering the #Scandoval on Vanderpump Rules, the reality star is already signed up for Dancing With the Stars Season 32, and now it seems she’s involved in the dating show Love Island USA, too.

In a TikTok video on Saturday, July 8, Madix lip-synched to the viral “Hot New Bombshell Enters the Villa” audio clip (originally used to tease pop star Mabel’s appearance on the British Love Island in 2021).

And in the video’s caption, Madix wrote, “Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bit. #LoveIsland @peacock.”

Commenters begged for answers about the TikTok tease, with some speculating that Madix might be hosting Love Island USA’s upcoming fifth season, which premieres on Tuesday, July 18. (Arielle Vandenberg hosted the first three seasons, which aired on CBS, and Sarah Hyland took over for Season 4 as the show moved to Peacock.)

Madix, 38, went from Bravo reality personality to national news item this spring with the revelation that her longtime boyfriend and Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval had cheated on her with costar Raquel Leviss.

As fans and other cast members of the long-running Bravo series turned against Sandoval and Leviss, they threw their support behind Madix, whose career has taken off in the months since.

On Friday, July 7, for instance, Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough announced on Good Morning America that the 38-year-old would compete in the ABC competition’s 32nd season. “This season on Dancing With the Stars, we are going absolutely mad, mad for Madix,” Hough said. “Say goodbye to the drama, and say hello to the dance floor.”

And as the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday, Madix has also landed partnerships and endorsement deals with Bloomingdale’s, Bic, Uber, SoFi, Lay’s, Duracell, Raising Cane’s, and other brands recently.

Plus, Madix is still game for Vanderpump Rules Season 11. “I think I’ll be back,” she said on Today With Hoda & Jenna in May. “If they’ll have me back, I’ll be back.”

Love Island USA, Season 5, Tuesday, July 18, Peacock