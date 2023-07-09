‘Bones’ Creator Teases Possible Revival: ‘Maybe We Should Do It Again’

Will Bones and Booth be back in action soon? A Bones revival isn’t out of the realm of possibility, according to creator Hart Hanson.

“We are in contact with each other,” the TV writer told Variety on Friday, July 7, cast members and creatives from the police procedural reunited for a WGA picket at Fox Studios. “Everybody on Bones is in contact with each other. At separate times, it’s like, ‘What are you doing? What’s the availability?’”

A potential revival would be a logistical headache, though, as Hanson explained. “Fox broadcast Bones, but Disney now bought 20th, so they own [the show],” he said. “It would take a million agents and lawyers to figure out who owns what and what platform it would show on.”

Even so, Hanson emphasized that the former Bones colleagues are still in touch. “And every once in a while, we are all nostalgic enough to think, ‘Maybe we should do it again,’” he added. “Who knows? Maybe this will bump-start us.”

Hanson knows, though, that Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz would have to be game to reprise their parts as forensic anthropologist Temperance “Bones” Brennan and FBI agent Seeley Booth, respectively. “Without both of them, no,” the creator said. “We have heard that they would not not be game, which is a step. The actors are going to say the truth, which is it depends on what it is, the scripts, what it looks like, if it feels right. They’re not going to do something just because it’s us.”

Bones aired 12 seasons and a total of 246 episodes on Fox between 2005 and 2017, breaking into the primetime television’s Top 30 shows during its sixth season. The series also starred Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor, John Francis Daley, Eric Millegan, John Boyd, and Jonathan Adams.