Lala Kent Says She Was ‘Out For Blood’ During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

The tenth season of Vanderpump Rules has been all drama from the very start, and things didn’t take a break during the reunion, which kicked off with a fiery part one last Wednesday (May 24).

Lala Kent was a big part of that drama, as she got into a screaming match with Tom Sandoval, who has been the center of attention this season after it was revealed he’d cheated on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

After some fans claimed that Kent was only defending Madix due to her own personal problems with Sandoval and Leviss, the reality star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (May 28) to set the record straight.

“Remember, Raquel was calling me a ‘mistress bimbo’ well into her affair with her best friend’s man,” Kent wrote in the captions of her Story. “Sandoval always tried to school me on being real.”

She continued, “I love my friend Ariana, so of course I was going to defend her… how heavy I went though, was due to what Raquel and Sandoval had constantly pushed onto me, while they were doing what they were doing. I was out for blood. 2 things can be true at once.”

During Wednesday’s reunion, Kent called Sandoval a “f****** narcissist” who “everyone needs to be warned about… like, this is a dangerous human being.”

Lisa Vanderpump took exception to Kent’s statement and jumped in to defend Sandoval. “It’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying Sandoval’s a dangerous person,” she said.

However, Kent rejected Vanderpump’s opinion and continued to go back and forth with Sandoval. Things only got more intense from there once Leviss joined the stage. Leviss brought up Kent’s own infidelities, pointing to Kent’s hook-up with James Kennedy while Leviss was in a relationship with him.

“I wasn’t your best friend, ho!” Kent snapped back, referring to how Leviss and Madix were supposedly best friends when the Sandoval cheating scandal happened.

In a previous Instagram Story, Kent stated that the reunion was “the most exhausting” she’s ever been a part of. “I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream,” she said, “but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld’ and just, like, regroup.”