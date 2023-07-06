Everyone is “shook” (or “shooketh”) in the trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s new season — and that’s because, for the first time in 11 years, original cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is back.

“This is going good, I guess?” Vinny Guadagnino says as we see everyone’s reactions (jaws drop) to her return and what ensues. Plus, what will happen when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shows up (given his and Sammi’s history)? (“Is this real?” is an appropriate response.) Watch the video above for a look at all the drama to come, including who wants to go home, the roommates’ families, reveals, a note left for Sammi, and much more.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV. In addition to Sammi’s reunion with her former housemates, viewers will see the ultimate kick off in Pennsylvania where Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny orchestrate an epic prank that almost scars the “meatballs” permanently and Deena Nicole Cortese taking family trips to the next level at Margaritaville as the “Shore” family continues to make every moment one to remember.

As for the drama coming up, expect tensions between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley from earlier this season continue. Plus, a shocking revelation about Angelina’s father influences Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino to investigate, and things will, of course, get a little messy when Mike reveals he’s been talking to Sammi’s infamous ex. Jersey Shore Family Vacation also features Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as executive producer for MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Season Premiere, Thursday, August 3, 8/7c, MTV