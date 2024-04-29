‘Vanderpump Villa’: Lisa Introduces New Staff Member After Shock Exit (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for the April 29 episode of Vanderpump Villa.]

The drama has boiled over at the Chateau Rosabelle on Vanderpump Villa. So much that Priscilla Ferrari decided it was her time to leave the French estate after meeting with boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Surely, the explosive dinner the staff had on their day off didn’t help matters. Hannah Fouch and Chauntel “Telly” Hall found themselves at the center of the heated discussion that resulted in fireworks at the dinner table, putting a damper on the picturesque and classy ambiance. Things got spicy when Emily Kovacs called out the two as “mean girls” for talking about Gabriella Sanon’s looks behind her back. Priscilla could relate, already having a run-in with Hannah after she felt some type of way about how she was sitting with her on-off again guy Marciano Brunette. The Brazilian had enough and was also feeling homesick.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She leaves a void in the workforce with more guests coming down the line. We don’t have to wait long to see what happens next. In the exclusive clip above from the April 29 episode. Lisa Vanderpump holds a meeting with the staff in the aftermath of Priscilla’s exit. She concludes that despite being a person down the team did a good job. With that said Lisa knows they need 12 to provide the experience she wants for her guests. She reveals plans to introduce a new staff member.

Hannah is confused as to why they are bringing in a new employee. Marciano hypothesizes that it could be a housekeeper so they can make Emily Kovacs a server instead of her original role of housekeeper. Emily thinks it was a nice change of pace to go from the back of the house and be more forward-facing. She says she would feel disappointed if it was a new server. Lisa brings in the stunning newcomer Nikki Millman, which immediately catches Chateau Manager Eric Funderwhite’s eye.

Which position does Lisa give Nikki? How does she affect the crew dynamic? We’ll have to watch and see.

New episodes of Vanderpump Villa drop Mondays on Hulu.