It’s been quite the trip for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who joined her roomies on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The “sweetest b*tch you’ll ever meet” got reacquainted with Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

This trip down memory lane continues into Season 7 as Giancola comes face-to-face with her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on their travels to Nashville. The band is truly back together. And if fans learned one thing from this group, we can expect to see our fair share of fireworks. Here the OG Jersey Shore cast member opens up about revisiting the past with a reunion she didn’t anticipate ever happening.

What kind of reaction did you receive from fans as last season progressed?

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola: It was crazy. We were filming, and they were announcing I was back. It was a surreal moment. Like I am really doing this again. Then I saw it everywhere. I live life very normally like everyone else on this planet. So to be doing this again, it’s crazy.

The big story coming into this season is you and Ronnie seeing each other. You two had a turbulent relationship. You did not want to see him again when the opportunity came up last season. Now it’s happening.

I’m still not looking forward to it. Nothing’s changed with that. At the end of the day, I would not film with an ex-boyfriend. But here I am where I’m in this situation and this person is part of the family. At this point, he is just a co-worker. You’ll see me navigate through all of it this season.

Do you feel closure from the past, seeing him and knowing how far you’ve come in your life?

I wouldn’t say closure because I don’t need closure. I’m in a good place in my life, so there is no need for closure. It’s just someone I’m not fond of seeing, but I have to for work. At the end of the day, I respect him. He is part of the family, and I’m going to go on in my life. He is going to go on with his. That’s basically where it’s at. There is no need for closure.

I think there is a relatability when people watch. Where you have to see exes from time to time in a friend group.

Yeah, but who has the work with their ex?

Very true. But I love that you guys are going to Nashville this season. Is that somewhere you’ve been before?

Yeah. I love Nashville. My sister actually had her bachelorette party there years ago, and it was such a blast. So, when I found out we were going there, I was excited to go on the trip. You’re going to see us Jersey people try to navigate Nashville. It’s a different world. You’re going to see some things that are really funny.

Angelina found out about her biological father. That was a big part of last season. Everyone banded together for her during this emotional time. What can you say about that experience from your vantage point?

I think that was a huge deal. Finding out about your father for the first time. It was nice to see this support system they had made for her. At the end of the day, everyone is a family. We are all there for each other.

What was your biggest takeaway coming back to Jersey Shore?

For me, there have been so many years of not talking to some of these people, so it was nice for me to get to know them again. Get to know the families and kids. It’s cute to see all their relationships and how they changed and see all their friendships. It was really cool for me to get to know their kids to see if they were like their mom and dad. That was cool. Most of them are the spitting images of their mom and dad.

Your boyfriend was shown last season as well. What was that like?

I was a little nervous at first because it’s a lot to be part of a TV production or TV show. He is such a breath of fresh air to me. He is so supportive, and kind. He has been there for me. You’re going to see him a lot more this season.

The crew is honored by the Atlantic City mayor who declares Jersey Shore Day on the boardwalk. How did that moment feel?

That was actually a really cool experience, especially for me who just came back. They’ve been doing their thing for all these years. It brought a tear to my eye because it was such a huge moment for everyone. I was so happy to be part of it again.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is now outlasting the original series. What does that mean to you?

I jumped back in and missed everyone a lot. There was a moment where I wished I had come back sooner because I did miss out on a lot with everyone. Also, they work hard. They are amazing people and deserve all the recognition.

This season you all take a trip back to Seaside Heights. What can we expect from that?

Everything is literally the same. Like we never left it back to 2009. The house is smelly and gross. The carpet looks like they have never been cleaned. The boardwalk was fun. It was almost sad where I wished we didn’t grow up. I wish we were coming back next summer to hang out. So it was sad and happy when we ran it back.

What can you say about your story this season?

There are ups and downs this season for me. You’ll see me go through it all. It’s crazy. This is the season where it’s like, “Yeah I’m officially back. Like I never left.” Last season was all nice, and now it’s like, “Okay who am I bumping heads with? Who am I having problems with? Who am I friends with? You’re going to see all that.

Is it like the honeymoon period is over?

Basically yes.

Did you ever have a moment where you thought about not coming back for another season?

No. I feel so lucky and honored to be here. I love my roomies at the end of the day I think they are amazing people. I will continue to do this for however long I can, as long as it doesn’t put me in a bad mental space and ends up being unhealthy. I will do this forever with these roommates.

Any pranks this season?

I can’t with the pranks. A lot of people don’t know when they did the alien prank last season. That was only my second day back. It was overwhelming. I was like, “Please if anyone does a prank, just leave me out of it.” Of course that doesn’t happen. You’ll see.

Anywhere you want the group to go next?

I don’t have any requests. I’m just here for a fun ride wherever they want to go. Somewhere warm, tropical. I know a few of my cast members are like, “What about Italy?” It would be cool to go back there because we filmed there a little bit. So, it would be fun to reminisce about those times

How would you’ve grown by this reality show experience?

I feel like I’ve learned a lot. I was 22 when I first did the show. I am 36 now, so it’s a lot of years and a lot of growth. What kind of sucks since I’m on TV, I get to go back and watch all my mistakes then. But I also learn from them. It really made me who I am today. I have no regrets. I learned a lot. I love who I am, and it’s because I went through all those hard times and good times. I just feel blessed and lucky to be here. I’m having a blast with my roommates and making memories together.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 premiere, February 8, 8/7c, MTV