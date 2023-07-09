Right now, you can see Yaya DaCosta taking command of the courtroom in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 (Part 1 is streaming on Netflix). But before she donned suits, she wore scrubs, starring as April Sexton (a nurse when we met her, then a nurse practitioner) on Chicago Med. And though she left two years earlier, she returned in its most recent season as part of Brian Tee‘s exit, which included April and Ethan getting married!

“It was so much fun. It was such a lovely experience going back to kind of close out the storyline and send Brian Tee’s character, Ethan Choi, off [and] send him and April Sexton off into the sunset,” DaCosta tells TV Insider of that “fairytale ending” for the couple. “Just the whole experience was really beautiful. It was great to see a lot of the cast and crew that were still there.”

And since part of her return included that wedding, that meant finding the right dress. “It’s always fun having fittings, but wedding dress fittings are even more fun,” she shares. “I really thought that the dress that we picked for April was super appropriate for her, equal parts princess-y and ethereal, but also super appropriate for the Catholic church. The people in the audience, all the background actors, everyone was just so authentically in the moment and giving us all the excitement as though it was a real wedding, and that was really, really beautiful to be a part of.”

While DaCosta does use the words “close out” and says that her last episode “did feel very much like closure,” she hasn’t completely ruled out returning to Med. “I haven’t heard anything different than that, but who knows, right? The future’s unknown,” she points out.

If we do see April again, DaCosta would love it if the drama picked up a thread she thought it was going to follow back in Season 1. “I always thought April was going to finish her schooling and become a doctor,” she explains. “They introduced her little brother, Noah [Roland Buck III], who she actually helped put through school, and he became a doctor. So yeah, I think the idea was always that we would kind of tap into some woman’s empowerment and now that he was all set, go back to her fulfilling her dream, and I guess just as time went on, everyone was comfortable seeing her as a nurse.”

However, she continues, “the way that she was in the hospital, the way that she interacted with the patients, the wisdom that she brought to the cases, the way that the doctors could trust her to just finish their sentences and start doing what was needed before they’re even asked, I think that kind of gave her a lot of credibility and expectation that she would be a doctor. So if ever in this or any other dimension, April Sexton were to return to screen, it would have to be as a doctor.”

She had gotten her nurse practitioner’s license, but DaCosta says, “she’s so ambitious, I just don’t believe that she would stop there.”

Neither do we.