Sex Education will end with Season 4. The hit British comedy starring Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, and more returns for one last season on September 21. Prior to the announcement, an Instagram post from Gatwa bidding farewell to his character, Eric, made fans believe he was either leaving the series or the series was coming to an end.

The answer was the latter. Netflix announced the impending end of the series on July 5, in addition to confirming the Season 4 release date and sharing the first teaser for eager fans. See the video, which shows the characters you love adjusting to their new school after the closing of Moordale Secondary, above. Otis intends to set up a new sex-ed clinic at this new school, but he’s not the only teen “sex therapist” at the progressive Cavendish.

Netflix promises Sex Education is “going out on a high,” saying, “This season will be full of love, laughter, tears, friendship, new relationships…(and old).” Here’s the Season 4 logline: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.”

“There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe, and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!” it continues. “Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Returning cast includes Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings.

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy joins as Maeve’s American professor, Thomas Molloy, with Jodie Turner-Smith, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Eshaan Akbar, and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua rounding out the new cast.

Creator, lead writer, and executive producer Laurie Nunn wrote a letter to fans as the final season approaches: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast, and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.” See the full message above.

Sex Education Season 4 is produced by Eleven for Netflix. Nunn executive produces with Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, and Clare Couchman, with Callum Devrell-Cameron as series producer and Rem Conway as producer. Filming took place in 2022-2023 in Wales, U.K.

Sex Education, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 21, Netflix