Stephen A. Smith Responds to ESPN Layoffs: ‘More Is Coming… I Could Be Next’

After ESPN laid off around 20 of its on-air talent last Friday (June 30), ESPN’s First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith took to his podcast to address the situation and offer support to his former colleagues.

On Monday’s (July 3) episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, Smith said he did not take his position for granted and was well aware that he could be next on the chopping block.

“This ain’t the end. More is coming,” the NBA analyst said of the layoffs. “And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next. Let me tell you all something. Don’t ever, ever, ever in your life as a Black person take anything for granted.”

He continued, “I told you before, when white folks catch a cold, Black folks catch pneumonia… The one thing I could tell you about Stephen A, this ain’t 2009. I really didn’t see it coming. My eyes are always wide open now. I’m never comfortable. I never take anything for granted, and I never assume that I’m safe.”

Some of the personalities that were let go included Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, Neil Everett, Ashley Brewer, Joon Lee, LaPhonso Ellis, Todd McShay, Keyshawn Johnson, Matt Hasselbeck, Chris Chelios, Steve Young, Rob Ninkovich, Jeff Van Gundy, and Jason Fitz.

Smith described these hosts as “friends” and “respected colleagues who’d done a phenomenal job and deserved better” before clarifying, “It’s not Disney or ESPN that they deserved better from; they deserved better than the times we’re living in.”

The NBA Countdown co-host also specifically praised certain colleagues, including Rose, who he said “has always been good to me.”

“I loved working with [Rose] on NBA Countdown,” Smith continued. “He is a brilliant basketball mind; he is somebody that worked his ass off all the time. There was never an assignment he backed away from; there was never a time he didn’t want to work.”

He also had kind words for ESPN analyst Van Gundy, saying, “Jeff was an outstanding, brilliant basketball analyst for ESPN for years. I could say I’m gonna miss him, but I just can’t imagine he’s gonna be out of work for long. I’m sure I’ll see him on-air doing his thing. He’s been a Hall of Fame analyst and commentator.”

“My brother, Keyshawn Johnson,” Smith added. “We’ve been friends for over 20 years. I’m sad to see him go. What he’s done for my life, just being a big brother and a friend to me, I love him to death.”

You can watch Smith’s full address in the video clip below.