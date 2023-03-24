Mike Greenberg’s Wife Gives Update After ESPN Host’s Heart Procedure

ESPN‘s Mike Greenberg, who hosts the shows Get Up and NBA Countdown, is slowly recovering after undergoing a heart procedure on Monday, March 20.

His wife, writer Stacy Greenberg, provided a health update for fans on Thursday (March 23), tweeting, “For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me….he’s not great at that!”

“We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages,” she added.

For those asking:

Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me….he’s not great at that! 😵‍💫

We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages.🤗 — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) March 23, 2023

According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiac ablation is a procedure to treat an irregular heartbeat typically performed by running catheters through veins and arteries but occasionally done during surgery.

Earlier in the week, Stacy revealed that Mike was “home resting” and that “everything went well” with the surgery. “He is already lobbying with the doctor to let him on the air if the Aaron Rodgers trade goes through, so that’s a good sign,” she said. “He really appreciates all the nice notes you have been sending.”

She also shared a photo of her husband on the sofa prepping for the NFL draft with their pet dog Phoebe sitting nearby. “Recovery, day two. Or, as Greeny calls it, NFL Draft Prep. Send help. #Phoebe,” Stacy tweeted.

Thank you everyone for checking in. Greeny is home resting & everything went well. He is already lobbying with the doctor to let him on the air if the Aaron Rodgers trade goes through, so that’s a good sign. He really appreciates all the nice notes you have been sending. 🤗🙏 — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) March 20, 2023

Recovery, day two.

Or, as Greeny calls it,

NFL Draft Prep.

Send help. #Phoebe pic.twitter.com/Jdi2nN4n5j — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) March 22, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacy Steponate Greenberg (@stacygsg)

Mike, who hosted the popular ESPN show Mike & Mike with Mike Golic from 2001 to 2017, has been quiet about his health on his own social media, but he did tweet on Tuesday (March 21) to mourn the passing of Knicks legend Willis Reed. And he live-tweeted Thursday’s March Madness game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans.

There is no word yet on when Mike will return to his ESPN hosting duties.

Get Up, Weekdays, 8am-10am ET, ESPN