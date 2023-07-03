Reports emerged last month that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) had made a deal with Netflix to license some of its older HBO original series, and now the first of those titles have officially landed on the rival streamer.

All five seasons of Issa Rae‘s Insecure are now available on Netflix as of Monday, July 3. The critically acclaimed show, which aired its series finale in December 2021, originally aired on HBO and also had a run earlier this year on WBD’s cable network OWN.

Insecure is the first of many original HBO titles that will land on Netflix over the coming months. The streamer also confirmed that Band of Brothers, Ballers, The Pacific, and Six Feet Under will eventually stream on the service as part of the deal with WBD.

According to Deadline, True Blood will also be added to Netflix outside of the United States. The hit vampire drama is currently available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu.

The new deal comes as WBD’s CEO, David Zaslav, looks to cut costs and find new ways to monetize the company’s extensive library of content. Earlier this year, WBD partnered with Roku and Tubi to launch free, ad-supported channels featuring HBO shows such as Westworld, The Nevers, FBoy Island, and Raised by Wolves.

With Insecure now available on Netflix, it marks the first time in almost a decade that a HBO show exists on a rival SVOD in the U.S. However, the deal is not exclusive to Netflix, meaning the licensed shows could still stream on Max, WBD’s own streaming service, formerly known as HBO Max.

Insecure, created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, premiered in September 2016 and was based on Rae’s popular web series Awkward Black Girl. The series focuses on the Black female experience from the perspective of two female protagonists, Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji).

Insecure, Seasons 1-5, Streaming Now, Netflix and Max