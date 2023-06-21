HBO Shows Could Soon Be Streaming on Netflix

An unexpected twist in the streaming wars could see Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) license some of its older HBO original series to rival streamer Netflix, according to new reports.

As reported by Deadline, WBD is shopping some of its HBO library titles to Netflix, including shows such as the Issa Rae comedy Insecure, which ran for five seasons on HBO. If this deal goes through, it would be the first time in almost a decade that HBO shows would exist on a rival SVOD in the U.S.

The deal, which has yet to be finalized, would not be exclusive to Netflix, meaning the licensed shows could still stream on Max, WBD’s own streaming service, formerly known as HBO Max.

According to Deadline, some HBO veterans pushed back against the plan but “corporate financial consideration won out.”

The move comes as WBD’s new CEO David Zaslav looks to cut costs and find new ways to monetize the company’s huge library of content. Earlier this year, WBD partnered with Roku and Tubu to launch free, ad-supported channels featuring HBO shows such as Westworld, The Nevers, FBOy Island, and Raised by Wolves.

While the move is unexpected in the current battle for streaming dominance, licensing content to other streamers and networks was previously typical for HBO. Over a decade ago, the cabler sold edited versions of Sex and the City to TBS, Curb Your Enthusiasm to TV Guide Channel, Entourage to Spike, and The Sopranos to A&E.

In addition, HBO landed a deal with Amazon Prime Video in 2024 to license series such as The Wire, Deadwood, Six Feet Under, and The Sopranos, though this was before Amazon started producing its own premium originals.

WBD, HBO, and Netflix have yet to comment on the news.