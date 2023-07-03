Michael Imperioli is the latest actor to speak out against a recent Supreme Court decision, which ruled that a web designer could refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings due to her religious beliefs.

The White Lotus star took to Instagram on Saturday, July 1, to make a ruling of his own. “I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas, or any movie or TV show I’ve been in,” he wrote.

“Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!” he continued.

Imperioli, who is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti in HBO‘s hit series The Sopranos, added further statements in the comments of his post, saying, “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view… it’s called dehumanization.”

“America is becoming dumber by the minute,” he concluded.

The Supreme Court made the controversial ruling on Friday, June 30, in a 6-3 majority decision. The outcome was viewed as a devastating blow to LGBTQ+ protections in the United States.

In 2004, Imperioli won an Emmy Award for Oustanding Supporting Actor for his role in The Sopranos. He also received two SAG Awards for his work in the popular mob drama.

More recently, he played the role of Dominic Di Grasso in the second season of Mike White‘s The White Lotus, for which he and the rest of the cast won a SAG Award for Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. He currently stars in the Hulu comedy This Fool, which returns for Season 2 on July 28.

Imperioli’s other credits include Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, Jungle Fever, Bad Boys, The Basketball Diaries, Shark Tale, and The Lovely Bones. He also co-wrote the screenplay Summer of Sam with Spike Lee and penned five episodes of The Sopranos.