‘Sopranos’ Alum Michael Imperioli Bans ‘Bigots & Homophobes’ From Watching His Work

Martin Holmes
Comments
Michael Imperioli attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of The White Lotus
Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Michael Imperioli is the latest actor to speak out against a recent Supreme Court decision, which ruled that a web designer could refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings due to her religious beliefs.

The White Lotus star took to Instagram on Saturday, July 1, to make a ruling of his own. “I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas, or any movie or TV show I’ve been in,” he wrote.

“Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!” he continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @realmichaelimperioli

Imperioli, who is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti in HBO‘s hit series The Sopranos, added further statements in the comments of his post, saying, “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view… it’s called dehumanization.”

See 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast Partying It Up Together Behind the Scenes
Related

See 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast Partying It Up Together Behind the Scenes

“America is becoming dumber by the minute,” he concluded.

The Supreme Court made the controversial ruling on Friday, June 30, in a 6-3 majority decision. The outcome was viewed as a devastating blow to LGBTQ+ protections in the United States.

In 2004, Imperioli won an Emmy Award for Oustanding Supporting Actor for his role in The Sopranos. He also received two SAG Awards for his work in the popular mob drama.

More recently, he played the role of Dominic Di Grasso in the second season of Mike White‘s The White Lotus, for which he and the rest of the cast won a SAG Award for Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. He currently stars in the Hulu comedy This Fool, which returns for Season 2 on July 28.

Imperioli’s other credits include Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, Jungle Fever, Bad Boys, The Basketball Diaries, Shark Tale, and The Lovely Bones. He also co-wrote the screenplay Summer of Sam with Spike Lee and penned five episodes of The Sopranos.

Goodfellas -

Goodfellas where to stream

The Sopranos - HBO

The Sopranos where to stream

The White Lotus - HBO

The White Lotus where to stream

Goodfellas

The Sopranos

The White Lotus

Michael Imperioli

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Christina Chong in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
1
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Star Christina Chong on Lesson Learned in ‘Lower Decks’ Crossover
Roger Allam and Shaun Evans in Endeavour
2
‘Endeavour’ Series Finale Delivers Shocking Resolutions & Heartbreaking Goodbyes
Sean Young of 'Blade Runner,' Billy Dee Williams of 'The Empire Strikes Back, Lisa Bonet of 'A Different World'
3
11 Other ’80s Stars We’d Like to See on ‘Stranger Things’
Hugh Ross in 'Outlander' Season 7
4
‘Outlander’ Stars Weigh in on Mr. Bug’s Threat to Young Ian & Mrs. Bug’s Fate
Olivia Williams, Jodhi May
5
Olivia Williams and Jodhi May Join ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ in Recasts