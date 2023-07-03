Wimbledon Begins, Stories of the ‘Unknown’ on Netflix, ‘Price Is Right’ Salutes the Military, Emma Roberts Pays a ‘Celebrity IOU’
Coverage of the 2023 Wimbledon tennis tournament begins on ESPN. Netflix launches a four-part docuseries about exploration into Unknown territories with a segment on rival archeologists in Egypt. A prime-time edition of The Price Is Right showcases active-duty and veteran military members and their families. Actress Emma Roberts pays back an “honorary aunt” with a kitchen renovation on Celebrity IOU.
Wimbledon
The classic Grand Slam from the All England Lawn Tennis Club begins with first-round coverage through 5 pm/ET. All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic, who once again is gunning for a calendar Grand Slam, having won at the Australian and French Open, where he scored his record 23rd Grand Slam title. Also with something to prove: Carlos Alcaraz, the young top seed who cramped up after two sets while facing the tennis legend in France.
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
Over four Mondays, a new docuseries looks into the past, and sometimes the future, to tell stories of explorations into remarkable, unseen places. First stop: Egypt, where rival archaeologists scour the desert sands of Saqqara in the search for ancient treasure and long-buried mysteries. Dr. Zahi Hawass is hunting for the lost-to-history pyramid of an obscure Egyptian king, while protégé Dr. Mostafa Waziri seeks an undisturbed tomb in a necropolis. Will either or both make the discovery of a lifetime?
The Price Is Right
The daytime game show returns to prime time for a 4th of July-themed tribute to active-duty and veteran military members and their families. While they play for big prizes and money, the United States Air Force’s Band of the Golden West from Sacramento performs for the crowd.
Celebrity IOU
Emma Roberts takes a break from terror (American Horror Story, Scream Queens) to bestow kindness on her “honorary” Aunt Moo, who has devoted her life to helping others and rescuing animals. With the help of Jonathan and Drew Scott, she pulls off a surprise custom kitchen renovation, creating a new and eclectic space for one of her favorite people.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- When Sharks Attack (8/7c, National Geographic; streaming on Disney+ and Hulu): The franchise within the SharkFest franchise returns for a six-episode run through July 11, featuring forensic investigations into shark attacks on humans. Also featured: Return of the White Shark (9/8c) and Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (10/9c).
- The Bachelorette (9/8c, ABC): Charity picks one lucky bachelor to go on a tour of L.A. that includes a special performance from Lauren Alaina. Then it’s time for the fourth annual “dodge bowl.”
- A Story of Bones (10/9c, PBS): An installment of the POV documentary series travels to tropical Saint Helena, best known as the island of Napoleon’s exile and death, where the construction of a commercial airport unearths the unmarked mass burial ground of enslaved Africans during the transatlantic slave trade.
- Cannes Confidential (streaming on Acorn TV): The French Riviera is the gorgeous backdrop for two new mysteries, in which local detective Camille (Lucie Lucas) enlists the help of shady but charming Harry (Jamie Bamber) to solve the murder of a monk on nearby St. Marguerite Island, then protect a billionaire arms dealer from a notorious assassin.