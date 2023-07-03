Wimbledon Begins, Stories of the ‘Unknown’ on Netflix, ‘Price Is Right’ Salutes the Military, Emma Roberts Pays a ‘Celebrity IOU’

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wimbledon

6am/5c

The classic Grand Slam from the All England Lawn Tennis Club begins with first-round coverage through 5 pm/ET. All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic, who once again is gunning for a calendar Grand Slam, having won at the Australian and French Open, where he scored his record 23rd Grand Slam title. Also with something to prove: Carlos Alcaraz, the young top seed who cramped up after two sets while facing the tennis legend in France.

Netflix

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Series Premiere

Over four Mondays, a new docuseries looks into the past, and sometimes the future, to tell stories of explorations into remarkable, unseen places. First stop: Egypt, where rival archaeologists scour the desert sands of Saqqara in the search for ancient treasure and long-buried mysteries. Dr. Zahi Hawass is hunting for the lost-to-history pyramid of an obscure Egyptian king, while protégé Dr. Mostafa Waziri seeks an undisturbed tomb in a necropolis. Will either or both make the discovery of a lifetime?

Adam Torgerson/CBS

The Price Is Right

8/7c

The daytime game show returns to prime time for a 4th of July-themed tribute to active-duty and veteran military members and their families. While they play for big prizes and money, the United States Air Force’s Band of the Golden West from Sacramento performs for the crowd.

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

9/8c

Emma Roberts takes a break from terror (American Horror Story, Scream Queens) to bestow kindness on her “honorary” Aunt Moo, who has devoted her life to helping others and rescuing animals. With the help of Jonathan and Drew Scott, she pulls off a surprise custom kitchen renovation, creating a new and eclectic space for one of her favorite people.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: