‘The Other Two’ Ending With Season 3 at Max

The Other Two is ending at Max after three seasons. The Thursday, June 29 finale will be the last episode of the series.

The cult favorite show stars Drew Tarver as Cary Dubek and Heléne Yorke as Brooke Dubek, the two elder siblings of teen brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who became a pop music sensation overnight. Molly Shannon plays their mother, Pat. Both struggling artists, “the other two” Dubek siblings, struggle for their own fame in the comedy, which is a satire of Hollywood and the music industry. Ken Marino (Streeter), Josh Segarra (Lance), and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis) also star. The Thursday, June 29 finale will be a clear end to the series.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider said in a joint statement on June 28, per The Hollywood Reporter. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?”

“We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years,” the statement continued. “And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

The Other Two reportedly had internal issues with the showrunners, per THR. Staff complaints to human resources resulted in a formal investigation into Kelly and Schneider’s behavior on set and in the writers’ room, but they were ultimately cleared. Sources told THR there is no causal connection between the investigation and the show ending.

Kelly and Schneider were previously head writers on Saturday Night Live, and The Other Two was a product of SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels‘ production house, Broadway Video. Behind-the-scenes issues on The Other Two were seemingly common knowledge in the industry.

Tina Fey made a pointed joke about the series in a speech at the PEN America Literary Awards in March 2023. “Nobody indulges writers like Lorne Michaels,” she said during her remarks. “Lorne, you have unleashed an army of monsters into the world. You know it, I know it, and the crew of The Other Two knows it — oh I was supposed to change that. I was supposed to change that. That’s inappropriate. Oh well, it’s not live-streaming.”

The series originally aired on Comedy Central for Season 1 in 2019 before being picked up by HBO Max, now just called Max.

The Other Two, Season 3 Finale, Thursday, June 29, Max