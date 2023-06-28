‘The Other Two’ Cast Talks Rock Bottoms, Fave Guest Stars & Couples, and More (VIDEO)

One of the best parts about The Other Two (there are so many!) is how funny and fun it is. And so TV Insider had to ask the cast — Drew Tarver (Cary), Heléne Yorke (Brooke), Molly Shannon (Pat), Ken Marino (Streeter), Case Walker (Chase), Josh Segarra (Lance), and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis) — some more light-hearted questions (and one serious) about their characters when we caught up with them ahead of the third season (the finale drops June 29).

As we’ve seen in the first nine episodes, there have been some highs and lows (especially the latter) for Cary and Brooke this season. “They’re hovering around their rock bottom, just kind of dipping their toe into the worst moment of their lives. And then this season, I think it becomes too much for the two of them to take, and they finally do reach full peak sadness,” Tarver noted.

“I think what’s so great about this show and what Chris [Kelly] and Sarah [Schneider] have created is that you keep thinking that these characters can’t go any lower, and then they do, and that’s what makes it so funny,” Yorke said, with Tarver adding, “they kind of take them higher in terms of status to achieve an ultimate low.”

It’s because they’re “just filled with rock bottoms on the show,” according to Segarra, that his and Jones’ characters, “as their counterparts, get to balance that out by having that glass half full outlook.” Lance’s rock bottom would be “when he probably feels like Brooke doesn’t trust him or Brooke thinks that he has malice towards her,” he continued. “One of my favorite things about their relationship is that they’re always seeing the best in each other. Lance is always seeing the best in Brooke, even when she may not see it in herself.”

Whereas for Curtis, it would be “any single time he feels his chosen family of friends is compromised,” Jones shared. “I think he takes his friendships very, very seriously. I think, for whatever reason, he really believes that if you’re in his orbit, that’s pure love. And anytime that’s violated, I think that’s a difficult moment for him to deal with.”

On a more light-hearted note, some of the outfits on the Max comedy are certainly memorable, with Segarra pointing out, “Chris and Sarah and Jill [Bream] have affected the fashion zeitgeist a couple times, and I’m on this train. … Nike has a dry erase shoe where you can take a Sharpie pen and design your own shoe. That came out a year after we dropped ours. Then six months or a year after we did the see-through panel [on the shirt], I saw there was a full fashion show, I think, in Milan, with all see-through panels. So when you see a shoe with a coin drawer at the bottom, just know that somebody is stealing our ideas out there. That started with Lance Arroyo.”

Watch the full video above for more about the characters’ rock bottoms and favorite looks, as well as the cast’s favorite running bits, guest stars, and couples.

The Other Two, Season 3 Finale, Thursday, June 29, Max