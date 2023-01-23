Netflix CEOs Say Streamer Has ‘Never Canceled a Successful Show’

Eve Vawter
Comments
Netflix canceled shows
Netflix

Netflix canceled 24 shows in 2022, and CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters are now explaining why the streaming giant chose to axe shows even if they have a large social media following. In the words of Sarandos, the network has “never canceled a successful show.”

“A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget,” he recently told Bloomberg. “The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.”

Due to the abrupt cancellation of fan favorites like Warrior Nun and Sense8, many television fans now have TV commitment issues, with many fearing wasting hours on a show that may disappear after one season anyway. Fans have taken to social media begging the streamer to reconsider the fate of their favorite shows with hashtags like ‘Netflix, correct your mistake.

Sarandos used the extremely popular title Squid Game as an example. “It is very rare that a show like Squid Game from Korea would be as global as it was,” he said. “Within 30 hours, the world was watching Squid Game with no human intervention to try to market Squid Game to the world.”

'Resident Evil' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season
Related

'Resident Evil' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season

Peters added, “We’re just getting started to make Squid Game not an unusual thing, but basically something that happens literally every week.”

At least Squid Game addicts can be reassured that the Squid Game Universe has just begun.

Sense8 - Netflix

Sense8 where to stream

Squid Game - Netflix

Squid Game where to stream

Warrior Nun - Netflix

Warrior Nun where to stream

Sense8

Squid Game

Warrior Nun

A.J. Cook

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Deidre Hall and Robert Scott Wilson from 'Days of Our Lives'
1
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star on Marlena’s Death: ‘Stay Calm and Carry On’ (VIDEO)
Shawn Robinson on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
2
Where ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Left Each Couple
Jeremy Sisto in 'FBI'
3
Jeremy Sisto Teases Tension on ‘FBI’ Between Jubal & Maggie
Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Frank Military, Barrett Foa, and Renee Felice Smith in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
4
9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Rocky Carroll on 'NCIS'
5
When Rocky Carroll Realized He Was ‘Upgraded as a Director’ on ‘NCIS’