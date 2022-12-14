Despite critical acclaim and positive fan response, Netflix has decided not to renew Warrior Nun for a third season, ending the cult-favorite series just a month after the second season’s release.

As first reported by Deadline, the YA fantasy drama will not be returning after Season 2, which spent just three weeks in the streamer’s Weekly Top 10 for English-language series, peaking at no. 5. The cancelation comes in spite of cliffhangers and unresolved plotlines set up in the second season.

Created by Simon Barry, the series is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn and revolves around the story of Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease of life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. After discovering she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword tasked with fighting demons on Earth, powerful forces from heaven and hell are out to find and control her.

In addition to Baptista, the cast also included Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, and William Miller as Adriel.

While ratings might not have been as high as Netflix wanted, the show was a critical success with a loyal and passionate fan following.

Responding to the cancellation on Twitter, Barry wrote, “I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYm — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 13, 2022

Barry also told fans that he is looking into whether the show can be saved by another network. “We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted,” he shared.

Baptista also shared her thoughts on the news, tweeting, “Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us. I see you and I love you. It was all for you.”

Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us.

I see you and I love you.

It was all for you. I’m forever grateful.❤️ — Alba Baptista (@albabaptista_) December 14, 2022

Check out more reaction below.

I have no words to thank all the love received as a result of performing this creature. Thanks to my partners and all the crew. Thanks @SimonDavisBarry for allowing me to be part of the Warrior Nun universe. It has been an honor. Salud y amor ❤️#savewarriornun https://t.co/6LzRwybRoC — ́ (@TrisUlloa) December 14, 2022

Simon and I put together the best writers room in town and assembled a cast of young legends. So proud of what we accomplished. Shout out to our loyal fans for whom I know this will be devastating news. And all hail Simon Barry. ❤️ #WarriorNun #WarriorNunS2 https://t.co/rDLRjJ1Wqi — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) December 13, 2022

In the next. I have no words for the love, support and unconditional love you’ve invested in this show. I love you all & know I will see & read you again soon. The sun will rise in the morning and it will be ehatever day you decide it to be. ❤️ #WarriorNun — william miller (@WilliamMiller) December 13, 2022

HOW. They can’t just live us hanging like that. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU @nettlix ? Justife for #warriornun https://t.co/oLfTNXovSX — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) December 13, 2022

warrior nun being canceled is so disappointing. i hate that it’s not surprising at this point too. LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and even female-led shows are seemingly held to a higher (and apparently unattainable) standard. this same audience should not have to live through this every time — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) December 13, 2022

warrior nun wasn’t just avatrice; it was friendship, sisterhood, family, strength, powerlessness, blood, sacrifice, hate, love; but it’s clear netflix can’t appreciate all those things, i feel devastated #SaveWarriorNun — sister mónica (@juliettespuppy) December 14, 2022

Netflix doesn’t even try to hide it. Canceling the Warrior Nun is desperate considering its numbers, its fan base and the good reviews it has. you have to be pretty miserable to do that. #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/MFA1Bifcfy — MissLuthor (@MissLLuthor) December 14, 2022

SNOOKI FIGHTING TO SAVE WARRIOR NUN pic.twitter.com/Gn57IA1SQ6 — susie (@filmsbygays) December 14, 2022

Warrior Nun, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming, Netflix