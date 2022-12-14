‘Warrior Nun’ Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons, Stars & Fans React

Martin Holmes
Comments
Alba Baptista in warrior Nun
Manolo Pavón/Netflix

Despite critical acclaim and positive fan response, Netflix has decided not to renew Warrior Nun for a third season, ending the cult-favorite series just a month after the second season’s release.

As first reported by Deadline, the YA fantasy drama will not be returning after Season 2, which spent just three weeks in the streamer’s Weekly Top 10 for English-language series, peaking at no. 5. The cancelation comes in spite of cliffhangers and unresolved plotlines set up in the second season.

Created by Simon Barry, the series is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn and revolves around the story of Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease of life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. After discovering she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword tasked with fighting demons on Earth, powerful forces from heaven and hell are out to find and control her.

In addition to Baptista, the cast also included Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, and William Miller as Adriel.

While ratings might not have been as high as Netflix wanted, the show was a critical success with a loyal and passionate fan following.

Responding to the cancellation on Twitter, Barry wrote, “I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

Barry also told fans that he is looking into whether the show can be saved by another network. “We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted,” he shared.

Baptista also shared her thoughts on the news, tweeting, “Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us. I see you and I love you. It was all for you.”

Check out more reaction below.

