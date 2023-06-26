‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Cast Look Back on Funniest Filming Moments (VIDEO)

The Righteous Gemstones

When it comes to HBO‘s The Righteous Gemstones, TV doesn’t get much funnier than Danny McBride‘s comedy about a barely functioning evangelical family.

But while viewers are laughing back at home, the stars are enjoying laughs of their own behind the scenes as they do their best to keep straight faces in silly scenes. The task is easier said than done as the stars share the moments that made them laugh the most with TV Insider, ranging from group scenes to hilarious candid moments for their characters.

Adam DeVine, Danny McBride, and Edi Patterson in 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 3

(Credit: HBO)

When it comes to series creator, star, and writer, McBride, he says he really enjoys “times when we’re doing the church lunch scenes and the whole cast is there together.” While he admits, “Those are long days because there’s like ten people in the scene, and you have to go around the table and shoot everybody’s coverage,” he says, “those scenes can last long into the night, and… we always tend to start giggling.”

McBride’s costar and onscreen wife, Cassidy Freeman, admires the scenes when they’re walking into the meals, saying, “those scenes where we’re entering church lunch and we’re like all slow-mo getting out of the cars… what’s funny is that everyone’s there, but they’re kind of having their like badass Reservoir Dogs moment.”

Meanwhile, John Goodman, who plays Gemstone family patriarch Eli, echos his onscreen son McBride, revealing that the dinner scenes are the funniest to film, saying, “We’re there all goddamn day just with the same food sitting in front of us. It gets hot, and people just want to start fucking around, and it’s great.”

And Walton Goggins is choosing something a little more current, saying, “pretty much everything to do with Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers,” makes him laugh. See what Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Tim Baltz, and Tony Cavalero have to add regarding the scenes that made them laugh the hardest in the comments section above, and don’t miss The Righteous Gemstones as the show continues to air on HBO.

