Playing ‘Righteous’ Games, Pride Coverage on Hulu, ‘Joe Pickett’ on the Hunt, Keyshia Cole’s Musical Story

Will the not-so-holy Righteous Gemstones of HBO’s bawdy comedy green-light their uncle’s biblical game show? Hulu presents coverage from Pride Weekend events across the country. Crime-solving game warden Joe Pickett has his hands full when Wyoming’s governor shuts down hunting season. Lifetime presents a musical biopic profiling R&B star Keyshia Cole, who stars in and produces the movie.

Ryan Green/HBO

The Righteous Gemstones

10/9c

SUNDAY: In case you were worried because Baby Billy Freeman, the gospel-warbling has-been so hilariously played by Walton Goggins, was missing from last week’s two-episode premiere, rest easy. That ridiculous clown is front and center in this week’s over-the-top outing. Frustrated by his new gig singing poolside at the Zion’s Landing resort, he decides to pitch a new Bible-themed quiz show (Family Feud should check its copyright) to the venal Gemstone sibs now running the televangelic empire. He hopes to convince them with a test run on a raucous “Cousins Night” dinner, where the Gemstones face off with their shaggy Montgomery cousins (Lukas Haas and Robert Oberst), and as usual, all hell breaks loose.

Joe Pickett

SUNDAY: Real men aren’t afraid to break down after bad things happen in this superior neo-Western crime drama based on C.J. Box’s excellent best-sellers. Which is why it’s refreshing and not surprising when game warden Joe (the superbly understated Michael Dorman) turns to wife Marybeth (Julianna Guill) for solace after the trauma of the latest fatal shooting in the woods. There’s not much down time, though, after all of Saddlestring erupts when Wyoming’s governor shuts down hunting season until the crimes are solved. In less traumatic news, Joe’s avaricious mother-in-law Missy (scene-stealing Sharon Lawrence) sets her sights on a new romantic conquest. He’d better have deep pockets.

Lifetime

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: As part of the network’s celebration of Black Music Month, Grammy-nominated R&B singer and reality-TV star Keyshia Cole stars and executive produces her very own biopic. The film explores her roots in Oakland—she was once a backup singer for MC Hammer—and charts her rise in the industry to platinum status for albums like The Way It Is. Debbi Morgan (All My Children) co-stars as her mother.

PRIDE WEEKEND:

(Saturday, 8/7c; Sunday, 11 am/ET, Hulu): The streamer offers live coverage of Pride Weekend events through the weekend, starting Saturday with the 45th anniversary of Houston’s Pride parade, which typically draws 750,000 spectators. Personalities from Houston’s ABC13 are the hosts. Sunday’s “Pride Across America” coverage, from ABC News Live, features five hours of footage (including an hourlong pre-show) from parades in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. GMA weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez, GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee are among the news stars anchoring the colorful events.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: