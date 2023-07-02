Catch a Wave (of Excitement) With These Surfing Flicks on Prime Video

Wishing you could hit the waves this summer? Get ready to hang ten while surfing Prime Video with these delightful movie selections.

Even 57 years after its release, this 1966 doc still thrills as it follows surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August traveling around the globe to hang ten on coasts from California to South Africa’s now-iconic Cape St. Francis. Directed and narrated by filmmaker Bruce Brown, Summer brought the sport to a broader audience and continues to be held as the gold standard for films exploring surf culture. Available Now

In this 2002 drama based on an Outside magazine story, girlfriends Eden (Michelle Rodriguez), Anne Marie (Kate Bosworth), and Lena (Sanoe Lake) live for riding waves off the North Shore of Oahu. But with an eye on becoming pro, Anne Marie enters the Pipeline Masters. Can she win it all, or will her fears from a former near-fatal wipeout stop her? Available Now

This jaw-dropping 2019 documentary follows fearless surfers into the three biggest South Pacific swells during the 2011–12 season. Besides footage of what one pro calls “the Super Bowl of surfing” that will leave even the casual surf enthusiast awestruck, the film also includes candid interviews with best-of-the-best surfers Bruce Irons, Kohl Christensen, Nathan Fletcher, and Mark Healey. Available Now

“If you can’t see it, you can’t be it” are more than words in this 2021 doc that shows the rise of women in the professional surfing world in the 1980s. While men dominated the sport, surfing renegades like Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba and Pam Burridge stood strong to make their own waves. The inspiring film shows the strength of a female community making their dreams come true. Available Now

