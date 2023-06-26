James Holzhauer Judges Which Is Tougher: ‘The Chase’ or ‘Jeopardy!’

The Chase returns with new episodes June 29 and another crop of contenders hoping to leave the ABC game show with big money. But not if Chaser James Holzhauer has anything to say about it.

The self-professed quiz show “supervillain” comes fresh off his Jeopardy! Masters finals win over Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio. He is excited about being back on The Chase, which is hosted by Sara Haines. Also, part of the Chasers lineup are fellow Jeopardy! vets Brad Rutter and Buzzy Cohen, Victoria Groce and Brandon Blackwell.

Here, Holzhauer tells TV Insider about his approach to the show, thriving as a dream crusher, his own trivia weakness, and reveals which he thinks is tougher: The Chase or Jeopardy!

We’re in the third season of The Chase now. Would you say your approach has changed with experience?

James Holzhauer: I think the other Chasers feel bad when they take money from the contestants, and I just don’t. That’s not the way I’m wired. I believe this game’s meritocracy. These people are being given a great opportunity. If they are not good enough, oh well. Too bad. I’m not going to feel bad about it. I really love the role. It really reminded me of watching a pro wrestling match as a kid where I’m like the bad guy you’re supposed to boo and root against. I think it’s a good dynamic for a show like this to have a clear villain and clear hero to root for.

So there is really no sob story that got close to tugging at your heartstrings enough to hold back a little?

You have to go in knowing you play this role. We had a contestant once who was playing in the memory of her dead father. Of course, I’m not going to say anything bad to her, but you have to think back that you are there to do a job. If they are good enough, they will win on their own.

How would you compare the level of difficulty in questions for The Chase to Jeopardy!?

I would say we’re somewhere between regular Jeopardy! and the ones we faced in Masters. Those brought as hard as any material as I’ve seen on any show. I think Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time didn’t reach that level of difficulty. You can see up there that even though we were all good contestants, there were things on there that stumped all of us.

What would you say is your question category weakness on The Chase? Does being under the time crunch on the Final Chase throw you off?

I think I’m pretty well-rounded, but if there is a question about something that trended on TikTok a few months ago. Maybe that’s not something I pay attention to much.

What kind of strategy or tips would you have for someone who comes on this show?

People tend to not gamble enough. If you look at the numbers, most people who go for the high offer make it through. Usually, the high offer is a big multiple of what the other offer is. I don’t know why more people aren’t taking it.

How would you describe the rivalry between the Chasers whether you’re up in the game or sitting in the lounge?

Definitely, we’re all keeping track. I would say some of us are more intense than others. Me in particular, Victoria and Brandon. We are really concerned with playing our best at all times. I think Buzzy and Brad have a more happy-go-lucky approach. That may work for them, but for me, Victoria, and Brandon, this level of intensity got us to where we are today in the quizzing world.

As far as Ken Jennings, you had a little dig on Masters about him leaving The Chase. Are you still bummed he isn’t on the show?

I like Ken, but I think he was a little bit of a square peg in the Chaser role. When you watch him when the camera goes off, he is applauding the contestants and is happy for him. He is a great personality and a great trivia player, but I don’t know if that role was really right for him. He is better suited to his current position.

