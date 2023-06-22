‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Speaks Out on Ken Jennings Rivalry

Rocky Balboa had Ivan Drago. Daniel Larusso had Johnny Lawrence. And in the Jeopardy! world, James Holzhauer has Ken Jennings. The two have battled with their wits, knowledge, and intellect on the game show over the years. It’s a rivalry built on mutual respect with their record-breaking credentials speaking for themselves.

Jennings overcame Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time in 2020. So there are bragging rights there. However, the “High Roller” Holzhauer rebounded by winning the recent Jeopardy! Masters tournament with “The Professor” Jennings witnessing it firsthand as on the sidelines as show host.

We caught up with Holzhauer while promoting The Chase to get his thoughts on Jennings as host of Jeopardy! and if there will ever be another quiz master showdown on the game again.

Ken said he will most likely never compete on Jeopardy! again because he is terrified of facing you. How do respond?

James Holzhauer: It’s funny. I heard the backstage gossip that he didn’t want to be in the Greatest of All Time because he thought it would be too tough a competition for him. Obviously, it wasn’t. I think he is still at the top of his game probably. It would be fun to have a rematch against him. I don’t know if the Jeopardy! rules would allow it.

What do you think of Ken as Jeopardy! host?

I think he is doing the best job he can. It’s kind of an impossible role to replace Alex Trebek. I think he is doing the best he can be Ken. Not trying to be like the one before him, but carving out his own role.

Do you ever give thought to hosting a show like Jeopardy! or The Chase or a spinoff?

I think it would be fun. The role I have at The Chase where I am a personality but also a competitor is a great use of my talents. I hope The Chase continues for at least another 10 seasons, but if it doesn’t, I think that role of host would be great.

Have you been encouraged by show bosses to hype up the “supervillain” image or something they’ve just embraced?

When I showed up to Jeopardy! Masters, they asked me what occupation I wanted to be listed. I half-jokingly said game show villain, but honestly it is kind of true. I backed off gambling a bit. This is really how I’m making my money is being this television personality. The producers came to me saying, “We can’t put this. The audience will think we are making fun of you. What if we put a self-described game show villain? Would that be okay? I like it. It adds something to the equation where it becomes who do we root for here. It’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is something to be said about bringing extra personality to the table.

You’ve been on Jeopardy! so many times. Anything you would change?

There has been a lot of turnover backstage, I will say. The whole production team has turned over, so you kind of see some of the things were lost when they changed hands there. I think it’s still a great show, but it could use a little tweaking here and there. Some of the question writing could be a little sharper than it has been.

Ken might be that classic rival for you, but who would you say is your greatest opponent?

I think Mattea Roach in the semi-finals and finals of the Masters tournament played as well as Ken ever had. It’s hard to argue with the person who soundly beat me in the Greatest of All Time tournament though. I think Mattea on her best day could take Ken.

It’s incredible to see Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and other game shows continue to explode in popularity. We’re seeing moments go viral with contestants like yourself becoming even more recognizable. Do you get a lot of fan mail as a result? Maybe from women?

I don’t know if there is a gender imbalance with my fan mail. Certainly, my wife takes it a little more personally when it’s a female. It has slowed down a little bit, but it was never overwhelming. It’s nice to know there are people out there supporting this product and making it so I can make a living. I would say most are respectful. I like that they are out there…I think the Facebook comments section though with the older fans didn’t like the villain persona I was putting out there.

Do you watch Wheel of Fortune? How did you take the news of host Pat Sajak stepping away?

I haven’t watched Wheel in some time, but I did growing up. It’s weird to think of anyone else hosting these beloved programs. I know there are some people who always talked about this show or that would never be the same without say Richard Dawson hosting Family Feud. But I’ve never gone through this transition with a beloved show. It’s definitely a difficult thing.

Are there any other shows you like watching?

I have a very lowbrow taste. I was just watching an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia right before you called. I put it out there that I enjoy pro wrestling, sports. I’m not watching historical documentaries or things like that…I know there are some people who get into this trivia stuff because they are such academics or bookworms, but that’s not me. I have a brain that retains information, but I don’t always enjoy the process of putting the information in the brain in the first place.

Do you have a favorite TV show?

There are seasons of The Simpsons and Seinfield because you know I’m a ‘90s kid. I find comfort in those shows.

You won the Jeopardy! Masters. Will you keep competing?

I don’t know. I did very well on Masters, but it was a difficult path to the top. I don’t know if I’ll keep winning all the time, but I’ll keep taking the opportunities that come up for sure.

Is there another competition you’d like to face Ken in?

American Ninja Warrior would be fun if they didn’t mind us running the course. don’t know how each of us would complete the obstacles. He is quite a bit older than me though, so I would have some advantage.

