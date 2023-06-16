Homer Jones Dies: NFL Star and Originator of ‘The Spike’ Was 82

Homer Jones, a former NFL wide receiver for the New York Giants (1964–1969) and Cleveland Browns (1970), has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 82.

Recognized for his considerable size and speed, Jones was a well-respected footballer player who, according to Deadline, still holds the NFL record for career yards per reception at 22.3 yards. He was also credited with inventing the “spike” touchdown celebration.

Jones’ first use of the “spike” came in a 1965 game, where after scoring a touchdown, he threw the ball down hard in the end zone. He later revealed he did this because of a new rule introduced at the time, where a player would be fined $500 if they threw the ball into the stands, a common occurrence after a touchdown.

RIP Homer Jones at age 82. A collegiate sprinter, Jones joined #NYGiants in 1964 & made NFL history in 1965. Not wanting a fine for throwing the ball in the stands, Jones invented the spike on this 89 yard TD vs Eagles. In 1967 Jones led the NFL w/ 13 TDs #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/SOcAtVWDNU — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) June 14, 2023

Homer Jones passed away at the age of 82. • Played with the Giants from 1964-1969

• 2x Pro Bowler (1967 and 1968)

• Led NFL in Receiving Touchdowns (1967)

• First player to spike the football after scoring a TD R.I.P. Homer Jones #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/G3H8Qfn0PD — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) June 15, 2023

Born on February 18, 1941, in Pittsburg, Texas, Jones attended Texas Southern College (now Texas Southern University), where he played football and performed in track and field. In 1963, he was drafted by the AFL’s Houston Oilers, but a knee injury during training camp led to him being cut.

The New York Giants then picked Jones up, offering to pay for his knee surgery. He played for the Giants from 1964 to 1969 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 1970. He retired in 1971.

“Homer Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball,” said John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer (via Giants.com). “He was one of the first players (if not the first) to spike the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown and he quickly became a fan favorite.”

Mara added, “I remember him as an easygoing, friendly individual who was well liked by his teammates and coaches.”

Jones is survived by his six children.

Check out more tributes below.

Honoring a legend of the #NYGiants who made NFL history and left his mark on the game. RIP Homer Jones.

Honoring a legend of the #NYGiants who made NFL history and left his mark on the game. RIP Homer Jones.

— L KIRBY⬇️ (@LKIRBY20927547) June 16, 2023

Saddened to learn the passing of former New York Giants WR Homer Jones to cancer on Wednesday. Jones, a flamboyant receiver (Pittsburg, Tx) was the first NFL player to spike the football in the end zone, following a touchdown catch in 1965.#RIP pic.twitter.com/aeb7mWMAf3 — Joe Hale (@Joeyballgamejh) June 16, 2023

The New York Giants of the mid-late 1960s had little to cheer for. The one thing Giant fans could hang their hats on was that this guy could take it to the house at anytime from anywhere on the field.

R.I.P Homer Jones, the NFL’s all-time career leader in yards per reception. pic.twitter.com/AIbei14qbh — Fennelly on Football (@John_Fennelly) June 15, 2023

Remembering Giants legend Homer Jones, one of the most prolific wide receivers in our history. 📰: https://t.co/WID9Q1pmBn pic.twitter.com/ma6xSFXgph — New York Giants (@Giants) June 14, 2023