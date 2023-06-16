Homer Jones Dies: NFL Star and Originator of ‘The Spike’ Was 82

Martin Holmes
New York Giants football player, Homer Jones
Homer Jones, a former NFL wide receiver for the New York Giants (1964–1969) and Cleveland Browns (1970), has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 82.

Recognized for his considerable size and speed, Jones was a well-respected footballer player who, according to Deadline, still holds the NFL record for career yards per reception at 22.3 yards. He was also credited with inventing the “spike” touchdown celebration.

Jones’ first use of the “spike” came in a 1965 game, where after scoring a touchdown, he threw the ball down hard in the end zone. He later revealed he did this because of a new rule introduced at the time, where a player would be fined $500 if they threw the ball into the stands, a common occurrence after a touchdown.

Born on February 18, 1941, in Pittsburg, Texas, Jones attended Texas Southern College (now Texas Southern University), where he played football and performed in track and field. In 1963, he was drafted by the AFL’s Houston Oilers, but a knee injury during training camp led to him being cut.

The New York Giants then picked Jones up, offering to pay for his knee surgery. He played for the Giants from 1964 to 1969 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 1970. He retired in 1971.

“Homer Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball,” said John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer (via Giants.com). “He was one of the first players (if not the first) to spike the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown and he quickly became a fan favorite.”

Mara added, “I remember him as an easygoing, friendly individual who was well liked by his teammates and coaches.”

Jones is survived by his six children.

