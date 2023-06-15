‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Trailer Hints at Guillermo’s Vampire Transformation (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Dark greetings are in order for Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as it appears everyone’s favorite familiar is undergoing some unusual transformations in the Season 5 trailer for What We Do in the Shadows.

Set to return Thursday, July 13 on FX, the offbeat comedy from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi continues the story of vampire roommates, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). All the while, Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo is continuing to keep up appearances while he tries figuring out what’s going on with himself after paying his pal (and vampire) Derek (Chris Sandiford) to bite him.

As the trailer teases, the proposition doesn’t go quite as planned. “I thought the transformation would be overnight, but it’s been sixteen days. I can’t turn into a bat… yet,” he says, although it appears he’s testing it out by yelling “bat” and taking a running leap off the front steps of the vampire’s home.

According to the season’s logline and based on the trailer, above, Nandor feels Guillermo slipping away as he begins spending more time with Laszlo whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test while trying to solve the mystery behind the familiar’s secret changes. Meanwhile, Nadja is suffering the effects of a previously undiagnosed hex and she feels compelled to reconnect with (a) family from the Old Country, as Colin pursues political office.

Also returning to the mix is The Guide (Kristen Schaal) who invites herself into the friend group, working to uncover her role among them. And the trailer also offers a peek at some of the other Staten Island shenanigans they’ll be up to including more fun with neighbors Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) and Charmaine (Marissa Jaret Winokur).

Malls, a sexy proposition from Nadja to Colin, and much more serve to shock in this hilarious tease for the upcoming season, check it all out, above, and don’t miss What We Do in the Shadows as it returns to TV this July.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, July 13, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)

