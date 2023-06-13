‘Jeopardy’: Fans React to ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Triple Stumper

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the June 13 episode of Jeopardy!]

In the June 13 episode of Jeopardy!, five-day champion Suresh Krishnan had to defend his $53,999 total winnings against nonprofit fundraiser Laura Blyler Scanland and graduate student Joe Siebert. But as the game went on, people began to notice all the triple stumpers going on throughout, especially one that involved The Lord’s Prayer.

As the game kicked off, host Mayim Bialik began to read the clue “Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father, which art in heaven, [this] be thy name,” leaving all three contestants stumped on “hallowed.” This caused an uproar on Twitter, with users calling questions toward the contestants. “That’s “hallowed,” you heathens! 🙃😉 #Jeopardy,” one user tweeted. Others went on to say, “Jeez these #Jeopardy contestants can’t solve clues about The Lord’s Prayer, Big Daddy and Elizabeth Taylor – I give up 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Going into Double Jeopardy, Krishnan had $5,000, Laura $200, and Joe 3,200. Joe begrudgingly got the Daily Double, which he knew he blew before he got the clue. His score was reduced by $1,000. Krishnan quickly added to his score this round when suddenly Laura got the next Daily Double, which she also got wrong, bringing her score down to $600. Krishnan dominated most of the match, with the only triple stumper of the round being in the category of Stand-Up Comedy.

Going into Final Jeopardy, Krishnan had $11,800, Laura $600, and Joe $7,200. In the category Actors, “He starred in the two films whose soundtracks were the top 2 bestselling albums of 1978.” Although Laura got the answer correct, John Travolta, she was unable to out wager Krishnan, who ended the game in his victory with $14,401 for a six-day total of $96,595.

After the game, people went on to say the answer to the Final Jeopardy question was easy as well. Check out all the reactions to today’s game below.

