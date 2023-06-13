‘Jeopardy’: Fans React to ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Triple Stumper

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the June 13 episode of Jeopardy!]

In the June 13 episode of Jeopardy!, five-day champion Suresh Krishnan had to defend his $53,999 total winnings against nonprofit fundraiser Laura Blyler Scanland and graduate student Joe Siebert. But as the game went on, people began to notice all the triple stumpers going on throughout, especially one that involved The Lord’s Prayer.

As the game kicked off, host Mayim Bialik began to read the clue “Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father, which art in heaven, [this] be thy name,” leaving all three contestants stumped on “hallowed.” This caused an uproar on Twitter, with users calling questions toward the contestants. “That’s “hallowed,” you heathens! 🙃😉 #Jeopardy,” one user tweeted. Others went on to say, “Jeez these #Jeopardy contestants can’t solve clues about The Lord’s Prayer, Big Daddy and Elizabeth Taylor – I give up 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Going into Double Jeopardy, Krishnan had $5,000, Laura $200, and Joe 3,200. Joe begrudgingly got the Daily Double, which he knew he blew before he got the clue. His score was reduced by $1,000. Krishnan quickly added to his score this round when suddenly Laura got the next Daily Double, which she also got wrong, bringing her score down to $600. Krishnan dominated most of the match, with the only triple stumper of the round being in the category of Stand-Up Comedy.

Going into Final Jeopardy, Krishnan had $11,800, Laura $600, and Joe $7,200. In the category Actors, “He starred in the two films whose soundtracks were the top 2 bestselling albums of 1978.” Although Laura got the answer correct, John Travolta, she was unable to out wager Krishnan, who ended the game in his victory with $14,401 for a six-day total of $96,595.

After the game, people went on to say the answer to the Final Jeopardy question was easy as well. Check out all the reactions to today’s game below.

Jeopardy is getting borderline unwatchable. Bialik is a terrible host and the contestants don’t know the answers to most of the clues on the board. Like tonight no one buzzed for a $200 clue about the opening sentence of the Lord’s prayer — Niles Francis (@NilesGApol) June 13, 2023

Jeez these #Jeopardy contestants can’t solve clues about The Lord’s Prayer, Big Daddy and Elizabeth Taylor – I give up 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kathy Henderson (@KatH_NY) June 13, 2023

Yall don’t know the Lord’s prayer??? #Jeopardy — Say their names (@pashlot) June 13, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 @Jeopardy contestants don’t know their prayers — Bing Bong Bailey AKA the #GetSticky Guy (@onlysandro) June 13, 2023

Can I admit to being genuinely shocked that not one Jeopardy! contestant recognized The Lord’s Prayer? — SaraKateW (@SaraKateW) June 13, 2023

Nobody knew the opening of The Lord’s Prayer? #Jeopardy — Doneall50 (@HillinjaxG) June 13, 2023

There was just a bible question on Jeopardy that I knew the answer to, and none of the contestants did, and I feel the need to warn everyone that this may be a sign of the impending apocalypse. — Jolene (@obscurityknocks) June 13, 2023

All 3 contestants on @Jeopardy this evening could not supply the answer to this: “Our Father, which art in heaven, ________ be thy name.” — Pattymariej (@pattymariej) June 13, 2023

Pretty easy final #Jeopardy today — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) June 13, 2023

That was an easy final jeopardy — The Whisper (@DommeWhisperer) June 13, 2023

Final jeopardy was a softball and one of them still got it wrong. Sweet baby Jesus — Jennifer (@Draven1683) June 13, 2023

Can we please get some competitive jeopardy contestants, please? This champion is coasting. — Stache (@StacheEsq) June 13, 2023

