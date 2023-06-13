FX‘s upcoming mystery series set at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire has a new title.

Formerly known as Retreat, it is now titled A Murder at the End of the World and will premiere in August exclusively on Hulu. FX has also released two photos, which you can check out above and below, of Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson. The seven-episode limited series, which also stars Clive Owen and Brit Marling, was filmed in Iceland, New Jersey, and Utah.

A Murder at the End of the World is described as “a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm.” Corrin plays Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker Darby Hart, who, along with eight other guests, is invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer strikes again.

A Murder at the End of the World‘s cast also includes Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

A Murder at the End of the World is created and directed by Marling and Zal Batmanglij. They serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The series was first announced in August 2021. “Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times,” FX President of Original Programming, Gina Balian said in a statement at the time. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care.”

A Murder at the End of the World, Series Premiere, August 2023, Hulu