‘The OA’ Creators Reunite for FX’s ‘Retreat’ Starring Brit Marling

FX is reuniting Brit Marling with her The OA cocreator Zal Batmanglij for a new limited series titled Retreat, the network announced on August 13. Both Marling and Batmanglij are set to write and direct the series, with Marling also starring in a key role.

“Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart,” states the show’s description. “Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

The series order was announced by the FX President of Original Programming, Gina Balian. “Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times. We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care,” stated Balian.

Along with writing, directing, and starring in the upcoming series, Marling and Batmanglij will also serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling.

