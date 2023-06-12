“I’m turning over a new leaf: no stress, no drama,” ex-DEA agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) insists in the trailer for Almost Paradise Season 2.

Yes, the Kane-led drama is (finally) returning for its second season, now on Amazon Freevee, on Friday, July 21. (The first season aired on WGN America in early 2020.) All 10 episodes will be available at once.

Alex’s aforementioned declaration comes as his doctor tells him, “you’ve come a long way” but warns “your hypertension can easily return.” It was his health, along with his partner’s betrayal, that first forced Alex into early retirement and brought him to the small tropical island in the Philippine archipelago. But as the first season showed, he can’t just run the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel. Rather, he gets pulled back into law enforcement through cases with his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) and Ernesto Alamares (Art Acuña), or via people from his old life.

The thing is, he doesn’t have a badge, as Ernesto reminds him in the trailer when Alex wants to play “good cop, bad cop.” Rather, “you’re just an observer,” Ernesto says with the suggestion of “cop, not cop.” That never lasts long, as both he and Kai know.

Even with the time that Alex has spent on the island, “I wonder if I’m always going to be a fish out of water,” he says. According to Kai, “that’s really up to you, Alex. If you don’t want to be an outsider, you really have to let this place become a part of you.”

Watch the trailer above for a look at the action to come.

Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen return as co-showrunners and executive produce with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Mark Franco co-produces. The series was filmed entirely in the Philippines.

Almost Paradise, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 21, Amazon Freevee