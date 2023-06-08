Vanessa Bayer Comedy ‘I Love That For You’ Canceled at Showtime

It’s disappointing news for fans of the Showtime comedy series I Love That For You, as the cable network has canceled the show after just one season.

Created by Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler, I Love That For You premiered on May 1, 2022, and was the last current scripted series whose fate remained up in the air at Showtime. According to Deadline, there was an internal effort to get the series renewed, but it, unfortunately, wasn’t meant to be.

“I Love That for You has completed its run on Showtime,” a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement. “We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi [Klein], along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward.”

The show starred Bayer as Joanna Gold, an aspiring host for the shopping channel SVN, who, in order to keep her job, lies about her childhood cancer returning. The story was inspired by Bayer’s own experiences with childhood leukemia.

In addition to Bayer, the cast included Molly Shannon as Jackie Stilton, Paul James as Jordan Wahl, Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann McGann, Matt Rogers as Darcy Leeds, Punam Patel as Beena Patel, and Jenifer Lewis as Patricia Cochran, CEO of SVN.

As reported by Deadline, the company behind the series, Annapurna, is expected to shop it to other networks/streamers, with Showtime’s support.

The cancelation comes as Showtime merges with Paramount+, with longtime CEO David Nevins stepping down and being replaced by Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy.

This change has seen Showtime cleaning house in recent weeks, with a number of show cancelations, including Let the Right One In, American Gigolo, The First Lady, and The L Word: Generation Q.