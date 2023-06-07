The Iron Sheik Dies: WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Was 81

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our WWE Newsletter:

Greco-Roman wrestler and WWE legend The Iron Sheik (real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) has died at the age of 81.

The former WWF World Heavyweight champion has been in the WWE Hall of Fame since 2005 and is remembered for his rivalries with Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Sgt. Slaughter. News of his passing comes via his Twitter account.

“With his larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills, he captivated audiences around the globe,” said the statement from his Twitter account. “He was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps.”

Before becoming a wrestler, Vaziri was a bodyguard for the last Shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi. He then became a wrestler for his home country, almost making it on the 1968 Olympic team. Following this, Vaziri moved to the United States, where he won an AAU Greco-Roman wrestling championship, subsequently becoming an assistant coach for the U.S. wrestling and Olympic team in 1972.

During that period, he made his debut in professional wrestling in Minnesota alongside AWA promoter Verne Gagne, who was mentored by the renowned catch wrestling legend Billy Robinson. Vaziri’s Iranian heritage inspired his character, which emerged during the Iranian Revolution. Embracing this persona, he adopted a distinct appearance by shaving his head, growing a handlebar mustache, and donning shoes with curled toes, which later became his iconic look.

In 1979, he ventured into the WWF (now WWE) for the first time, achieving notable milestones such as winning the inaugural battle royal match at Madison Square Garden and competing against renowned wrestlers like Bruno Sammartino and Chief Jay Strongbow.

“Beyond the glitz and glamour of the squared circle, The Iron Sheik was a man of immense passion and dedication,” the Twitter statement continues. “He embodied resilience. He overcame countless challenges in his life, both inside and outside the wrestling ring. His journey from a small village in Iran to becoming one of the most recognized figures in the world of wrestling is a testament to his unwavering dedication.”

Vaziri is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl, alongside his children Tanya, Nikki, Marisa, and son-in-law, Eddie, according to his Twitter account.