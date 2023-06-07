‘Bupkis’ Episode 2 to Air on NBC, Pete Davidson Comedy Is Also Streaming Now on YouTube

Bupkis has already entertained fans on Peacock, but the Pete Davidson creation is expanding its boundaries by dropping Episode 2 on YouTube and setting up a television broadcast of the installment on NBC.

Now live on YouTube, fans can catch the episode which also features series stars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci alongside notable guest star Bobby Cannavale, here. On Saturday, June 10, the same episode will air on NBC following the Saturday Night Live encore, featuring host Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar.

For those who haven’t tuned into the Peacock Original, they can catch the entire season on the streamer anytime. The network debut is part of an Emmys FYC push, as the installment’s been a true standout among viewers. Titled “Do as I Say, Not as I Do,” the episode follows a young Pete (Preston Brodrick) as he attends a wedding for his aunt and uncle just weeks after losing his father in 9/11.

The installment sees Pete and his Uncle Tommy (Cannavale) bond over the course of the evening and carries through to their relationship in present day. Additionally, beginning June 16, Peacock will extend a special offer to First Responders to receive a special promotion for $1.99 per month for 12 months of Peacock.

Written and executive produced by series star Pete Davidson, Bupkis is also executive produced by Lorne Michaels, writer and showrunner Judah Miller, David Sirus, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. Meanwhile, Jason Orley served as director and co-executive producer on the season. The semi-autobiographical series first debuted on May 4 and delivers laughs, drama, and hear with various guest stars to keep viewers on their toes.

Don’t miss this special episode, catch Bupkis on YouTube and NBC along with streaming the full first season on Peacock anytime.

Bupkis, Episode 2, Saturday, June 10, NBC, Check your local listings