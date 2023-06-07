‘Bupkis’ Episode 2 to Air on NBC, Pete Davidson Comedy Is Also Streaming Now on YouTube

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Pete Davidson and Bobby Cannavale in 'Bupkis'
Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

Bupkis

 More

Bupkis has already entertained fans on Peacock, but the Pete Davidson creation is expanding its boundaries by dropping Episode 2 on YouTube and setting up a television broadcast of the installment on NBC.

Now live on YouTube, fans can catch the episode which also features series stars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci alongside notable guest star Bobby Cannavale, here. On Saturday, June 10, the same episode will air on NBC following the Saturday Night Live encore, featuring host Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar.

Pete Davidson in 'Bupkis'

(Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

For those who haven’t tuned into the Peacock Original, they can catch the entire season on the streamer anytime. The network debut is part of an Emmys FYC push, as the installment’s been a true standout among viewers. Titled “Do as I Say, Not as I Do,” the episode follows a young Pete (Preston Brodrick) as he attends a wedding for his aunt and uncle just weeks after losing his father in 9/11.

The installment sees Pete and his Uncle Tommy (Cannavale) bond over the course of the evening and carries through to their relationship in present day. Additionally, beginning June 16, Peacock will extend a special offer to First Responders to receive a special promotion for $1.99 per month for 12 months of Peacock.

'Bupkis': Ray Romano & Brad Garrett on Capturing Pete Davidson's Comedy Vision
Related

'Bupkis': Ray Romano & Brad Garrett on Capturing Pete Davidson's Comedy Vision

Written and executive produced by series star Pete Davidson, Bupkis is also executive produced by Lorne Michaels, writer and showrunner Judah Miller, David Sirus, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. Meanwhile, Jason Orley served as director and co-executive producer on the season. The semi-autobiographical series first debuted on May 4 and delivers laughs, drama, and hear with various guest stars to keep viewers on their toes.

Don’t miss this special episode, catch Bupkis on YouTube and NBC along with streaming the full first season on Peacock anytime.

Bupkis, Episode 2, Saturday, June 10, NBC, Check your local listings

Bupkis - Peacock

Bupkis where to stream

Bupkis

Bobby Cannavale

Edie Falco

Joe Pesci

Pete Davidson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Yoly Rojas and Xander Boger in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'
1
‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Xander Opens Up About Yoly & Mal Love Triangle
Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo on 'Grey's Anatomy'
2
7 Things We Learned From the Ellen Pompeo-Katherine Heigl Reunion
Shows shut down by 2023 writers strike
3
All the Shows Impacted By the WGA Writers Strike (So Far)
4
‘Jeopardy’ Fans React to Cheekily Named Category
Spiderman Animated Series Ranked
5
Every Spider-Man Animated Series, Ranked