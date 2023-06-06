’30 for 30′ Profiles Bill Walton, A European Soccer Tour, ‘Soul of a Nation’ Takes Pride, History Goes ‘Beyond Skinwalker’

ESPN

30 for 30

8/7c

By anyone’s standards, Bill Walton has had a remarkable career, from pro basketball success (a Hall of Famer, twice an NCAA and NBA champ) to sports broadcasting, after overcoming his stutter (“my greatest accomplishment and my worst nightmare”), not to mention his lifelong devotion to the Grateful Dead, whose music provides a soundtrack to this four-part documentary profile (the second two chapters air next Tuesday). Beset by injuries during his career and unafraid of controversy over his political activism, Walton retains his optimistic humor throughout this kaleidoscopic memory tour, assembled by Hoop Dreams’ Steve James.

Paramount +

Destination: European Nights

Series Premiere

Suffering from Ted Lasso withdrawal and seeking some soccer action from across the pond? A four-part docuseries hopes to fill that void, with CBS Sports analyst Guillem Balagué as guide through some of the world’s most revered soccer stadiums as he follows the action during the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season. The journey dashes from Scotland and Ireland to Finland, Israel and Georgia, sampling the splendors of Marseilles and Milan as Balagué travels on and off the pitch. A fifth episode will air following the Champions League Final on Saturday (airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+).

ABC

Soul of a Nation: The Freedom to Exist with Elliot Page

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

The documentary series exploring diversity of all sorts turns its attention to transgender issues as Pride Month gets underway. The centerpiece of the special is an interview with actor Elliot Page, whose new book Pageboy: A Memoir chronicles Page’s high-profile journey (including the cover of Time magazine) while championing inclusivity in Hollywood. Others featured during the hour, which covers recent statewide bans on gender-affirming care and drag performances, include RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, Pose star Angelica Ross and Supergirl’s Nicole Maines (TV’s first transgender superhero).

The History Channel

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch

Series Premiere 10/9c

Get your freak on as the investigators from The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch are joined by other experts in the paranormal—including a former CIA investigator and an investigative journalist—to explore weird happenings at other spooky locations across the country. The opener is set at Arizona’s Bradshaw Ranch, soon to be followed by visits to Colorado’s Rocky Mountain Ranch, Nevada’s Mount Wilson Ranch and the Bridgewater Triangle in Massachusetts.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Superman & Lois (8/7c, The CW): Kent brothers Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) step up as super sons when Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is called away on a mission just as Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is set to undergo a medical procedure to treat her cancer.

Burden of Proof (9/8c, HBO): Filmed over seven years, a four-part true-crime docuseries (concluding Wednesday) from filmmaker Cynthia Hill digs into a complicated family history when Stephen Pandos works to reopen the cold case of his sister Jennifer ’s disappearance from their Virginia home in 1987. He believes his parents know more than they’re letting on, but new evidence suggests the truth may be even more elusive.

Making of the Meme King (10/9c, CNBC): A documentary special profiles Wall Street disruptor Ryan Cohen, whose success at launching e-commerce pet supply brand Chewy led to the activist investor's more controversial meddling in GameStop and the now-bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond.

, whose success at launching e-commerce pet supply brand Chewy led to the activist investor’s more controversial meddling in GameStop and the now-bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond. Late Night Lockup (10/9c, Investigation Discovery): Bad behaviors during police station graveyard shifts are captured on body and surveillance cameras while the rest of us are (one hopes) sleeping.