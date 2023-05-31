‘Miracle Workers’ (Finally) Sets Season 4 Premiere at TBS

After waiting patiently, TBS is rewarding Miracle Workers fans by setting a new official premiere date for its fourth season, aptly titled Miracle Workers: End Times.

The series will officially return to television on Monday, July 10 at 10pm ET/PT on TBS with anthology stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Playing all-new characters in the dystopian-set chapter, the future is full of radioactive mutants, killer robots, and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees.

In the postapocalyptic future, Radcliffe plays a wasteland warrior who along with Viswanathan’s ruthless warlord face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they’re navigating the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the guidance of Buscemi’s wealthy junk trader, comedy abounds.

Meanwhile, Bass stars as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Soni is a kill-bot who loves to party. Along with the returning cast, Season 4 of Miracle Workers features various guest stars including Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins, and Lisa Loeb.

Needless to say, it’s going to be one hilarious time. Created by Simon Rich, Miracle Workers: End Times is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and showrunners Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick. Meanwhile, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson, Simon Rich, Daniel Radcliffe, and Steve Buscemi, all serve as executive producers as well.

Don’t miss the fun, check out the fun teaser, above, and stay tuned for more on Miracle Workers: End Times as we approach the season premiere on TBS this summer.

Miracle Workers: End Times, Premieres Monday, July 10, 10pm ET/PT, TBS