In need of a little miracle? TBS has you covered as it prepares for the arrival of Miracle Workers‘ fourth season, aptly titled End Times.

Set to premiere Monday, January 16, 2023, the latest chapter in Simon Rich‘s anthology comedy series is taking on the apocalypse and we have an exclusive first look at the action with two sneak peek photos featuring stars Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan. In the post-apocalyptic future, Radcliffe plays a wasteland and Viswanathan is a ruthless warlord.

Together, they’re facing the most dystopian nightmare of all, which is settling down in the suburbs. In the photos above and below, fans get a taste of what’s to come as the costars play a married couple dealing with normal married couple things in an extreme environment. As they navigate the existential horrors of their arrangement and small-town living, they’re receiving guidance from a wealthy junk trader, played by Steve Buscemi.

According to carved names in a rock, Radcliffe’s wasteland warrior is Sid, and Viswanathan’s warlord is Freya and by the looks of it, they’re completely in love, but will the hostile environment around them threaten it all? Only time will tell for certain. Until then, fans can expect the return of Jon Bass and Karan Soni playing a faithful war dog and kill-bot who loves to party, respectively.

As viewers will recall, previous seasons of Miracle Workers have focused on angels in heaven, the Dark Ages, and the western frontier in Oregon Trail.

Miracle Workers, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, January 16, 2023, 10/9c, TBS