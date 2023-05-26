[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5, Episode 9 “Four Minutes.”]

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has made its final curtain call in the series finale episode, “Four Minutes,” introducing viewers to Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) big break.

While she’s had milestone moments throughout the series, this episode finally reveals the actual event that led to her stardom. After hounding Gordon Ford (Reid Scott) to let her on The Gordon Ford Show, Midge appears as a writer to speak with his audience, but she makes a bold choice to break away from the conversation and deliver a rousing standup routine.

Angry at first, Gordon is mad about her hijacking the show, but her talent was so undeniable, he couldn’t help but invite her to take a seat on the couch beside his desk, officially introducing her as the “Marvelous” Mrs. Maisel. Looking on from the sidelines was Susie (Alex Borstein) and from the audience Joel (Michael Zegen), Abe (Tony Shalhoub), Rose (Marin Hinkle), Shirley (Caroline Aaron), and Moishe (Kevin Pollak) observed the big moment unfolding.

The gravity of the scene wasn’t lost on Aaron who recalls what Daniel Palladino wrote in the script: “He put in parentheses, ‘we have been waiting for this for the last five years.’ And it felt like we had been waiting too, even as characters.”

It was a more emotional moment for Brosnahan and Borstein who have been partners in crime throughout the entire series. Recalling the scene, Brosnahan says that they “got to land the plane together, which was really cathartic and there’s no acting involved in some of those final moments for us.”

Particularly in the scene when Gordon introduces Midge, Brosnahan notes, “I mean, I was a wreck,” with a laugh. “I was looking at Alex and we were both just like, there’s not one ounce of acting in those final moments for both.”

Borstein was equally emotional, saying, “It felt the same as Alex watching Rachel.” After sharing in the experience for the past five years, Borstein says, “It was heartbreaking. It was really like a lump in your throat the whole day.”

See what else the cast had to say in the video, above, and relive every moment from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video anytime.

