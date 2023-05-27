Finale Fever (‘Succession, ‘Barry,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ More), Remembering Tina Turner, National Memorial Day Concert, Sarah Silverman in Stand-Up

Macall Polay/HBO

Succession

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Two of HBO’s buzziest hits have found an appropriate weekend—the Memorial Day holiday—to be laid to rest. In a supersized series finale, Succession may once and for all declare who ascends the throne Logan Roy (Brian Cox) left behind—although it’s looking more and more likely to be a pyrrhic victory for whichever of the sibs emerges triumphant. If there’s even an empire to inherit. The equally audacious pitch-black dramedy Barry (10:30/9:30c) also has a lot to unpack in its final episode, with the conflicted hit man played by Emmy winner Bill Hader besieged from all sides. Can he survive this last ordeal, and should he? HBO’s evening of finales ends with back-to-back episodes of the poignant Somebody Somewhere (11/10c, and 11:30/10:30c), with reconciliation the key in the Season 2 finale as Sam (Bridget Everett) and Joel (Jeff Hiller) join their fellow townies to celebrate Fred (Murray Hill) and Susan’s (Jennifer Mudge) wedding.

Yellowjackets

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The twisted survival drama took the inevitably dark leap toward human sacrifice in the second season’s penultimate episode, which helps explain why the adult survivors are so broken in the present day. As they face the music for their actions then and now, we know it will be a long wait for Season 3.

Ride

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The contemporary Western family drama for those who find Yellowstone a bit too blue wraps its first season with Cash (Beau Mirchoff) ready to compete at the Cheyenne rodeo in hopes of saving the McMurray ranch, though some unfortunate decisions might keep him from the ring, thus losing a crucial sponsorship. Which isn’t the only bad news the family is about to get.

National Memorial Day Concert

8/7c

SUNDAY: Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are back as hosts of the inspirational annual concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, honoring veterans and remembering the sacrifice of troops and their loved ones. Segments include a tribute to Gold Star families, remembrances of the 50th-anniversary of Vietnam War POWs’ release and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, and a salute to World War II veterans including the Merchant Marines. Among the guests performing and appearing in spoken-word tributes: Trace Adkins, Yolanda Adams, Megan Hilty, Phillip Phillips, The War and Treaty, Chosen Jacobs, Jo Dee Messina, S. Epatha Merkerson, Dulé Hill, John Slattery and Mary McCormack. Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra with participation from the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Chorus, the Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and the Armed Forces Color Guard.

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Special 10/9c

SATURDAY: Wearing a “Love Your Mother” T-shirt, which is always appropriate, the often inappropriate comedian performs a new stand-up set at Boston’s Wilbur Theater. It’s her first special for HBO in a decade, when 2013’s Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles won a writing Emmy.

