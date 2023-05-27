Finale Fever (‘Succession, ‘Barry,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ More), Remembering Tina Turner, National Memorial Day Concert, Sarah Silverman in Stand-Up
TV isn’t taking a holiday when it comes to bidding farewell to several major series this weekend, with the series finale of HBO buzz magnets Succession and Barry and the Season 2 finale of Showtime’s berserk Yellowjackets. Bounce TV revives a 2021 documentary tribute to the late rocker Tina Turner. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise once again host the annual Memorial Day Concert from the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn. Sarah Silverman returns to the stand-up stage in an HBO special.
Succession
SUNDAY: Two of HBO’s buzziest hits have found an appropriate weekend—the Memorial Day holiday—to be laid to rest. In a supersized series finale, Succession may once and for all declare who ascends the throne Logan Roy (Brian Cox) left behind—although it’s looking more and more likely to be a pyrrhic victory for whichever of the sibs emerges triumphant. If there’s even an empire to inherit. The equally audacious pitch-black dramedy Barry (10:30/9:30c) also has a lot to unpack in its final episode, with the conflicted hit man played by Emmy winner Bill Hader besieged from all sides. Can he survive this last ordeal, and should he? HBO’s evening of finales ends with back-to-back episodes of the poignant Somebody Somewhere (11/10c, and 11:30/10:30c), with reconciliation the key in the Season 2 finale as Sam (Bridget Everett) and Joel (Jeff Hiller) join their fellow townies to celebrate Fred (Murray Hill) and Susan’s (Jennifer Mudge) wedding.
Yellowjackets
SUNDAY: The twisted survival drama took the inevitably dark leap toward human sacrifice in the second season’s penultimate episode, which helps explain why the adult survivors are so broken in the present day. As they face the music for their actions then and now, we know it will be a long wait for Season 3.
Ride
SUNDAY: The contemporary Western family drama for those who find Yellowstone a bit too blue wraps its first season with Cash (Beau Mirchoff) ready to compete at the Cheyenne rodeo in hopes of saving the McMurray ranch, though some unfortunate decisions might keep him from the ring, thus losing a crucial sponsorship. Which isn’t the only bad news the family is about to get.
National Memorial Day Concert
SUNDAY: Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are back as hosts of the inspirational annual concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, honoring veterans and remembering the sacrifice of troops and their loved ones. Segments include a tribute to Gold Star families, remembrances of the 50th-anniversary of Vietnam War POWs’ release and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, and a salute to World War II veterans including the Merchant Marines. Among the guests performing and appearing in spoken-word tributes: Trace Adkins, Yolanda Adams, Megan Hilty, Phillip Phillips, The War and Treaty, Chosen Jacobs, Jo Dee Messina, S. Epatha Merkerson, Dulé Hill, John Slattery and Mary McCormack. Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra with participation from the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Chorus, the Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and the Armed Forces Color Guard.
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
SATURDAY: Wearing a “Love Your Mother” T-shirt, which is always appropriate, the often inappropriate comedian performs a new stand-up set at Boston’s Wilbur Theater. It’s her first special for HBO in a decade, when 2013’s Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles won a writing Emmy.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Tina Turner: Simply the Best (Saturday, 9/8c, Bounce TV): The life and career of the legendary rocker, who passed away Wednesday at 83, is celebrated in a 2021 documentary that is also being made available on Bounce’s VOD service Brown Sugar and on the FAST channel Bounce XL Sunday at 7 pm/ET. (A more in-depth documentary, HBO’s Tina, is available for streaming on Max.) And CBS’ Sunday Morning (9 am/ET, check local listings) includes a tribute from Bill Flanagan.
- County Line: No Fear (Saturday, 8/7c, INSP): In the third film of the action series, Georgia sheriff Alden Rockwell (Tom Wopat) is set to retire—which naturally means one last case is about to rear its head. Casper Van Dien co-stars as crime boss Zed Dalton.
- Indianapolis 500 (Sunday, 12:30 pm/ET, NBC): Pre-coverage begins at 9 am/ET on Peacock, 11 am/ET on NBC with Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick. During the race, James Hinchcliffe is joined by Leigh Diffey and Townsend Ball to call the 107th running of the classic event.
- Silos Baking Competition (Sunday, 8/7c and 9/8c, Magnolia Network): Each week, five amateur foodies try to whip up the perfect sweet treat for host Joanna Gaines, with the ultimate winner (announced June 25) receiving $100,000—and their fare sold at Gaines’ Silos Baking Co. in Waco.
- Fear the Walking Dead (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): The focus turns to young Mo (Zoey Merchant), who sets out to learn PADRE’s true purpose.
- The Blacklist (Sunday, 10/9c): While Red (James Spader) offers aid to a cartel boss, Siya (Anya Banerjee) finds a link to her mother Meera’s past.
- Fatal Attraction (streaming on Paramount+): Both prequel and sequel, the spinoff of the hit 1987 film wraps with two episodes.