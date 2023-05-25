Inside Our ‘FUBAR’ Shoot With Arnold Schwarzenegger & Monica Barbaro (VIDEO)

FUBAR stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro are getting candid about playing father and daughter, opening up about their new Netflix action-comedy series with TV Insider Magazine.

The duo are discussing their cover for the June issue of TV Insider Magazine also, as Schwarzenegger jokes, “I’ve been on a lot of covers but this one is without any doubt… the most recent.” Letting out a laugh beside him is Barbaro who embraces the father-daughter dynamic with Schwarzenegger easily.

“It was a great pleasure working with Monica even though she was not always the most cooperative,” Schwarzenegger says, above. “She was very very good, very talented,” he clarifies.

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger for 'FUBAR'

(Credit: TV Insider)

“I felt lucky that we got to know each other well before the series started, aside from the whole legendary career part, he’s in a way, a boss of mine, and yet it never felt like that,” Barbaro says of their dynamic. “We were just collaborative,” she adds before saying, “I hope the yelling was OK.”

“In real life, my daughters yell at me,” Schwarzenegger says in response. “Then I go to the set and then she’s playing my daughter and yells at me.”

In FUBAR, Schwarzenneger plays Luke Brunner, a CIA operative who is on the verge of retirement when he learns a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for a final job. Meanwhile, Barbaro plays his daughter, Emma Brunner. Viewers can learn more by tuning in and reading TV Insider Magazine’s latest issue which the stars have a good time flipping through in the video, above.

Pick up your own copy of the June issue here, and for more insider access to your favorite streaming shows, subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here.

