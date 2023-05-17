‘Platonic’ Stars Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne Open Up About Reuniting for Apple TV+ Comedy

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne make for one clever comedic duo, and the Neighbors co-stars are coming together once again, this time for Apple TV+‘s Platonic, which arrives Wednesday, May 24.

Playing former best friends, the real-life pals portray Sylvia and Will, a pair who are approaching midlife and who reconnected after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. In an exclusive first-look from the show, Rogen and Byrne sit down to pull the curtain back on their new comedy and onscreen reunion.

“It was really fun being back on set collaborating,” Byrne muses in the featurette’s opening moments. Meanwhile, Rogen echoes her sentiments, adding with his signature laugh, “It’s fun to work together.”

“It was part of the pitch,” the pair says of them working together again, noting that they did intentionally collaborate once again.

“Platonic is a TV show about a man and a woman who are very good friends and they haven’t spoken in years and then they reconnect,” Rogen says, adding a bit more detail. Meanwhile, Byrne says, “There’s a reemergence into each other’s lives, at very different points.”

The points are that Sylvia is a married mom, while Will is living single and running a brewery. Together, they’re going to defend the platonic nature of their friendship if the featurette is any indication. See what else they’re up to in the full exclusive first look, above, and don’t miss Platonic when it streams on Apple TV+ this summer.

Platonic, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 24, Apple TV+