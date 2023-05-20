‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Stause & Nicole Young Continue War of Words After Season 6

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 6.]

According to Chrishell Stause, she and new Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young were friends before Young joined the Netflix reality show. Season 6, however, seems to have changed all that.

In the new episodes — which hit Netflix on Friday, May 19 — Young expresses frustration with Stause for getting credit for years-old property sales, alleging that Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim gave Stause credit because he had a crush on her.

“I think I had expected a little bit of respect with someone coming new into the group, and she had reached out — and we were great friends before this!” Stause told Entertainment Tonight in a Season 6 debrief. “I was excited for her. She asked for advice, and I was trying to help her. So the fact that she had been plotting a plan, and I didn’t know it until, here she was with a full camera crew around me? Obviously, that just set the tone, because I don’t like feeling like you’ve been plotting something, and it’s something from so long ago.”

Stause went on: “Leave my business out of it. You know, calling me a fake agent, trying to tear down my business, things I’ve worked really hard for? I’m the only girl in the office that has given her business and that has given her referrals. And so it just really felt like a betrayal and a clown emoji.”

The two coworkers’ strife escalates during a Palm Springs trip in Season 6, as Stause accuses Young of being on drugs and says she’s acting “cracked out.”

“When she first said it, I felt like I’d just been hit by a train. I was so shocked,” Young told People in a recent interview. “I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted.”

Stause’s accusation had Young in tears, but Young’s “lifesaver” husband gave her the idea of getting a drug test, she said.

But Stause told ET she never saw the test results. “Girl, you do whatever you wanna do,” she said. “I actually don’t care, I’m not policing anything. Just stop coming for my business. What is the issue? You sound like a rabid dog with a bone, so is it that? Is it camera time?”

With their work at Oppenheim Group continuing — and with Selling Sunset Season 7 on the way — Stause and Young will certainly see more of each other.

“Our personalities clash, so I’d like if we can keep it to that,” Stause observed. “I think that’s actually a great place… if I can get there.”

Young, meanwhile, said she and Stause can “just peacefully coexist” at this point. “I think it’s very normal in any kind of workplace for not everyone to be friends,” she added. “So as long as we can just be in the same office, focus on our business — that’s the best scenario that we can have.”

