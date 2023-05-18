Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

There was so much to love about T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) wedding in the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale, but we didn’t quite see everything that was filmed. And now, TV Insider can exclusively reveal a deleted scene that didn’t make the cut from before the ceremony.

“You look perfect for a perfect day,” Owen (Rob Lowe) tells his son. “Almost perfect,” T.K. corrects him. “I think even the grave couldn’t keep your mother away,” Owen notes, which is true, since we did see Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein) at one point.

Meanwhile, Carlos checks with his mom Andrea (Roxana Brusso) that he’s doing the right thing, after his father’s murder. “The day you asked your father to be your best man, he was the happiest I’ve ever seen him, so yes, you’re damn right we’re doing the right thing,” she tells him.

Watch the full clip above for more from both grooms.

“It might seem joyful from the outside perspective, but there’s a lot of grief and loss and tragedy, quite honestly, within that wedding, especially the really recent trauma. That’s just Lone Star in a nutshell, being able to incorporate all these layers and making you feel so many things all at once,” Rubinstein told us of the wedding. “It was a magical, magical moment.”

Part of that were the beautiful vows, which Rubinstein said were “especially a gift. There were a few lines that I remember reading for the first time, and it just broke my heart. To still be able to feel that when you’re doing this for four years now is a beautiful thing. … I was so relieved and happy and very emotional.”

Added Silva, “I’m glad they were very straight to the point, that Carlos was honest and vulnerable, not only in front of T.K. but in front of everyone. He kind of told his story a little bit in just that one section, talking about how he’s lived in fear and how this moment is a miracle for him before God, before his family, before everybody, and claiming that miracle and not being afraid to be himself. Because I think there would be a world in which Carlos would never say these things out loud ever, in which he never imagined he would be in that specific moment, marrying the love of his life, marrying a man, marrying perhaps his best friend, being T.K.”

Going forward, “they need to figure out who they are married,” Silva noted. “Do things change? Do they not change? What does that look like?”

