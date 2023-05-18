‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Will Everyone Survive the Death Date? (VIDEO)

“When we boarded 828, we had no idea what a tortured, life-changing journey we were about to embark on,” Ben (Josh Dallas) says in the trailer for Manifest‘s final episodes (dropping Friday, June 2 on Netflix). “And now we’re finally at the end.”

But what does that end look like? Simply put: not good. They’re not resolving enough Callings to survive the Death Date, and that day is quickly approaching. Cal’s (Ty Doran) glowing again. Angelina (Holly Taylor) thinks God chose her to guide those worthy through the final judgment. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) sees her dead husband, Zeke (Matt Long), who says, “If I tell you about the future, it will change your decisions.” There’s the Michaela and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) — and Drea (Ellen Tamaki)? — of it. Watch the full video above for much more.

“In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry,” Netflix teases of the final 10 episodes of Manifest. “A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings.”

“Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.”

The series also stars Luna Blaise and Daryl Edwards. Creator and showrunner Jeff Rake executive produces with Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein, and Romeo Tirone.

Soon, we’ll really know how it’s all connected.

Manifest, Season 4 Part 2, Friday, June 2, Netflix