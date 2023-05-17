Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 16 Episode 20 “Our Last Rodeo.”]

Decision Day has arrived in Married at First Sight Season 16 as Lifetime‘s experimental reality show reaches that pivotal turn.

The question is simple: Who stayed together, and who is getting divorced? The results may surprise you (or may not), but fret not because we’re breaking it all down, by couples, below. Beware of major spoilers ahead.

Shaquille & Kirsten

The day before Decision Day led to some big nerves for Shaquille and Kirsten, who both felt they need to be 100 percent certain about one another to stay married. The problem is they’re not sure if they have what it takes to make it work. While they note the improvements that they have made, it doesn’t make for much confidence heading into Decision Day.

Once that fated day does arrive, they reflect on their rough start and the small strides they’ve made together. Between attending church together to meeting family, there have been some good things between them, and while Kirsten reveals she wants to stay married, the episode cuts off before we can hear what Shaquille thinks, leaving viewers hanging until next week.

Nicole & Chris

The night before Decision Day for this pair is relatively optimistic, the only drawback being Chris’s uncertainty about Nicole’s lack of self-confidence and their relationship. Ultimately, any concerns they had going into the day melted away when they both make it clear they want to stay married. While toasting with the experts, Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal, Chris surprises Nicole with a bouquet of flowers to enhance the happy moment.

Jasmine & Airris

Jasmine and Airris made some late progress in the process, leaving them with little to hold onto leading into Decision Day. That progress led to some hope that they might say yes to staying married, but despite peace and calm during their meeting with the experts, the duo amicably chose to part ways, opting for divorce.

Gina & Clint

Meanwhile, Gina and Clint part ways the day before Decision Day with positivity and a promise to consider all the options before they met with the experts. Once they meet the next day, they agree that their lack of romance isn’t enough to carry them forward, and for that reason, they both want a divorce. Their choice is so mutual that they both know they want to be married after this process and vow to remain friends. Will it stick?

Stay tuned to find out as Married at First Sight Season 16 continues on Lifetime, and let us know what you thought about the Decision Day outcomes in the comments section, below.

Married at First Sight, Season 16, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime