[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 16 Episode 24 “Nashville Reunion, Part 1.”]

Married at First Sight Season 16 is coming to a close but not before digging up some never-before-shared moments and takes from the cast during the highly-anticipated reunion episodes.

In the first part, Lifetime is having the cast of Season 16 reflect on their journeys through a series of moderated talking sessions with host Kevin Frazier. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the relatively drama-free reunion so far, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Introductions

The event started out with a group chat as all the participants joined Kevin onstage. There, viewers heard about updates on their lives since Decision Day. While some of them are struggling with the idea of fame, like with Domynique receiving DMs for cleavage pictures, some are taking the new popularity in stride. Jasmine and Domynique revealed that they’ve both connected to former cast member Gil since Decision Day as well. As for Clint, he’s like a second husband to Nicole as they joked with Chris that he helps her with the dogs when he not around as they all live in the same building currently.

Mackinley updated viewers, telling the cast he’s moved away from Nashville, something that doesn’t surprise Domynique. Kevin also addressed Clint’s controversial comment about his preference for slender women, noting he received quite a bit of backlash for it. Admitting he was wrong, Clint wanted to make it clear that he never intended to offend anyone, and Chris does his best to support him in a constructive way. Rounding out the group conversation, Kevin addresses the rudeness with which Jasmine was faced by Airris’s cousin Fallina. The consensus seemed to be that Airris should have taken Jasmine’s side more and defended her against his own cousin. It’s too little, too late though.

Airris & Jasmine

During the former couple’s chat with Kevin, Jasmine and Airris address the big elephant in the room which was his lack of attraction to her. While he wouldn’t explain more deeply or elaborate out of respect, they mutually agreed that it was a big component in the failure of their marriage. New footage also revealed that Airris liked the idea of an open marriage, something that Jasmine wasn’t on the same page about.

Before ending their time on stage, Jasmine’s friend Adrienne joined them on stage, noting that Jasmine and Airris’ differences in sexual experience was a contributing factor and the fact that the relationship didn’t help Jasmine mentally. Adrienne also called out Airris for allowing him to let Fallina treat Jasmine poorly. Ultimately, both Jasmine and Airris are in a good place in their separate lives, but agree they didn’t belong together.

Nicole & Chris

Nicole and Chris reflect on their successful marriage which is still going strong, admitting there were some stumbles along their path, but nothing too big to overcome. Kevin notes that their handling of how to tackle their complicated dog living situation on the honeymoon was commendable and his initial prediction that they wouldn’t work out was extremely wrong. Nicole and Chris are willing to accept the reassessment with a few laughs. Among the bonus content revealed during their segment were a fun lightsaber battle and a Facetime call to Nicole’s dad Mark who Chris has become close to. Mark even tells Kevin that Chris has BDE, finally. Overall, the couple is looking ahead to the future with a house being next on the agenda and a conversation about kids planned for a year from now.

Ladies Talk

The women have a candid chat with Kevin with all of them determining that Nicole is the “mama bear” of the group. She is willing to take on the title, admitting it has a lot to do with the fact that she’s nosy and just wants everyone to be happy. When looking back, Jasmine admits that she’s grateful for the ladies who helped support her through emotional moments this past season. As the women who are no longer married look ahead to the future, Gina, Domynique, and Jasmine are hopeful about finding romance, and Nicole is keeping her fingers crossed that Shaquille and Kirsten get back together. But will they?

Gina & Clint

Gina and Clint reveal that they’ve gotten even closer since ending their marriage on Decision Day, but it still isn’t romantic between them. Despite what they claim was their best effort to create a romantic spark, they just don’t feel that way towards each other. While Gina and Clint didn’t work out together, they continued to spark joy in host Kevin who couldn’t believe they were not a couple. Clint further confirmed this by revealing he’s been dating someone for a few months now, but as for a potential reunion between the former spouses someday, Gina hinted, you never know.

Kirsten & Shaquille

Following Decision Day, Kirsten reveals she wasn’t too pleased with Shaquille’s decision to end their marriage, and was further annoyed when he says he wishes they had more time to figure everything out. While they’ve gotten to a better place since then, they do admit that communication was the key factor in the breakdown of their marriage. Although Shaquille says he liked Kirsten from day one and wanted to fall in love, he wasn’t sure they were soulmates. When it came to his choice, Shaquille reveals he decided to say “no” on Decision Day at the moment. Is there hope for them yet? Stay tuned as the reunion continues on Lifetime next week.

