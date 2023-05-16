After years of speculation, The Golden Bachelor is officially coming to ABC this fall. The Bachelor spinoff will be the franchise’s first dating show for seniors, though the network has not revealed the age range of its upcoming star and contestants.

The series was announced during the 2023 Disney upfronts presentation in New York City on Tuesday, May 16. The Golden Bachelor will have a male lead with female contestants. An exact release date has not yet been revealed, but it will air on Mondays at 10/9c on ABC with next-day streaming on Hulu.

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” the logline teases.

“On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” it continues. “The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

The Golden Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Fans of the franchise can follow the series (#TheGoldenBachelor) on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.

Bachelor in Paradise was renewed for Season 9 just a few hours before the upfronts began on May 16. It will premiere this fall along with the new series. The Bachelor will also be back, for Season 28, and The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres June 26.

Jesse Palmer will return as host of Bachelor in Paradise when it returns this fall. He also hosts The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but ABC hasn’t confirmed if Palmer will be The Golden Bachelor‘s host.

