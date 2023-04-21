Martin Lawrence has provided an update on Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 11 after suffering from an undisclosed “medical complication.”

Speaking to Extra during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, April 20, Lawrence said, “I hear [Foxx] is doing better… My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

Foxx’s daughter Corinne took to Instagram last week to share the news of her father’s medical incident, writing, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she added.

Foxx was in Atlanta filming the upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, directed by Seth Gordon and starring Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, and Cameron Diaz, who is making her return to acting after retiring a decade ago.

It was previously reported by People that the film’s set was “shut down” following the health scare and then later resumed with a stand-in filling in for Foxx. The publication also stated last Friday, April 14, that Foxx remained in the hospital and was “steadily improving.”

Lawrence previously shared a message of support on social media after the news of Foxx’s medical issue first broke. “My family and I are lifting you up in prayer. Much love and many blessings my brotha,” the Bad Boys actor wrote.

Last year, Lawrence spoke of a planned movie with Foxx, which would see the two reprising their characters, Shenehneh and Wanda, who performed a parody movie trailer for a film called Skank Robbers at the 2009 BET Awards.

“We were supposed to do a movie with Sheneneh and Jamie Foxx with Wanda, but that never came about,” Lawrence said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last June. “If we could ever get that together, I think y’all would love this.”